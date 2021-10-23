How Hollywood’s depiction of guns increases the risk of shootings

In what appears to be a tragic accident, actor Alec Baldwin shot a Director of Photography on October 21, 2021, while unloading a propeller pistol on a set in New Mexico.

It’s too early to speculate on what went wrong during the filming of the western Rust. But the incident, in which the director of the film was also injured, highlights a simple fact: guns are commonplace in Hollywood movie theater.

As mass communication specialists and risky behavior, we have studied the growing prevalence of onscreen guns and believe that the more guns there are in movies, the more likely it is that a shootout will occur both in the real world and in the real world. the real world.

Gun violence in Hollywood movies has increased dramatically over time, especially in movies accessible to teenagers. Indeed, our research shows that acts of gun violence in PG-13 films almost tripled over the 30 years between 1985 (the year following the introduction of the rating) and 2015. Similar tendencies have been observed in popular television series, with the rate of gun violence portrayed in prime-time drama series doubling between 2000 and 2018.

Of course, representations of violence in the entertainment industry are not new. The use of firearms in Hollywood films has a long tradition dating back to thirties gangster movies. Firearms were also very present in the Western 50s TV Series.

The upsurge in the portrayal of firearms in movies and TV shows is likely related to the realization that violence attracts the public and guns are an easy way to dramatize violence. And here the filmmakers have a voluntary accomplice in the firearms industry.

The media are opposed to allowing gun advertising on television or in mass-circulation magazines. But guns are on display extensively in top-grossing movies and popular TV series.

We know the gun industry pays production companies to place its products in their films. They are rewarded with frequent screen appearances, so much so that in 2010 gun company Glock won a excellence award for product placement, with a quote noting that Glocks appeared in 22 No.1 box office films in that year.

The payoff for gun companies can be great; a large placement in high profile films can result in a significant increase in sales for gun models.

Make guns cool

But the potential gun damage in Hollywood goes far beyond the occasional tragic accident on set. Studies show that the mere fact of seeing a gun can increase the aggressiveness of the viewer through what is called the weapon effect.

Violent movies and TV shows, which often contain guns, can also increase aggression and make viewers numb to the pain and suffering of others, many studies show.

And children can be particularly vulnerable, which makes it all the more notable that the prevalence of guns in PG-13 movies has increased over the decades.

Young viewers will often identify movie characters as cool and want to emulate their behavior.

This has been seen with on-screen smoking: children who see movie characters smoking cigarettes are more likely to smoke themselves. A similar effect has been observed in children who watched movie characters drink alcohol.

In a study conducted by one of us, pairs of children aged 8 to 12 were first randomly assigned to watch a PG rated video clip containing guns or the same video clip with the guns removed.

They were then placed in a room that contained several toys and games, while being observed by a hidden camera.

A cabinet in the room contained an actual, but deactivated, 9mm handgun that had been modified with a digital counter to record the number of times the children had pulled the trigger.

Most of the children (72%) opened the drawer and found the gun. But children who watched the clip with guns held the handgun longer on average 53.1 seconds compared to 11.1 seconds for those who watched a clip without a gun. They also pulled the trigger over 2.8 times on average compared to 0.01 times for those who watched the clip unarmed.

Some children have engaged in very dangerous behaviors with the real gun, such as pulling the trigger while pointing the gun at themselves or at their partner. A boy pointed the real gun through the laboratory window at people in the street.

The kind of gun violence featured in Hollywood movies tends to emphasize the justified the use of these weapons. When characters use guns to defend themselves or their family, their use is considered acceptable.

This has the result of encouraging viewers to think that using firearms to protect themselves or others is virtuous.

Reflect or glorify violence?

The United States is the most heavily armed society in the world. Although they make up about 4% of the world’s population, U.S. citizens own almost half weapons of the world.

By showcasing guns so much, there is a danger that Hollywood is not just reflecting society, but encouraging gun sales.

Although incidents of actors and film production personnel injured or killed by accidental gunfire are thankfully rare, the likelihood of fatal, accidental, or other shootings in the real world increases with each sale of weapon types. presented by Hollywood.

