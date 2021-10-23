Hollywood wakes up in shock after Alec Baldwin kills cinematographer with prop pistol





The murder of the director of photography,Halyna Hutchins sent shockwaves around the world after Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally discharged a gun on a New Mexico set. The incident also injured director Joel Souza, and production on the film was suspended for an “indefinite period,” according to Rust Movie Productions LLC. Baldwin, 63, is the co-producer of “Rust,” an 1880s western film set in Kansas, and plays the eponymous character who is the outlaw grandfather of a convicted 13-year-old boy. accidental murder. Baldwin was seen distraught as he spoke on the phone outside the sheriff’s office headquarters, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports. “The investigation remains open and active,” the local sheriff’s office said in a statement. News of the crash shocked many and tributes were paid to Hutchins, who was transported by helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. The death of Hutchins reignited the debate over whether certain types of propeller pistols should be banned. In 1993, a similar incident occurred when actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, died at the age of 28 after being fatally injured by a gun while filming. A tweet from Lee’s official Twitter account, managed by his sister Shannon, on Thursday read: “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident. . No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Period.” Actor Elijah Wood and director James Gunn were among the first industry figures to respond to the tragic event, and other tributes are emerging forHutchins and his family. In a statement on Twitter, Baldwin said: “There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident which claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague. “. “I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and everyone who knew and loved Halyna.





