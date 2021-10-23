Bollywood star Tiger Shroff to support Indian players as 2021 World Esports Cup kicks off on November 25





While the 2021 Esports World Cup (WEC 21) ready to showcase the best rivalries, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff will cheer on the Indian contingent as he announces his support for the Indian team and their players, competing for the title and the massive $ 100,000 jackpot . Besides India, the tournament will see the participation of top esports athletes from rivals Pakistan and Nepal. In a special video, the B-town action crush was released to support Indian players and also welcomed participants from Nepal and Pakistan as the prestigious Southeast Asian tri-nation esports tournament is set to begin on November 25th with the best players competing in one of the most popular battle royale game, Free fire. Bollywood sensation will connect esports to mainstream and WEC 21 campaign #GameHaiToFameHai that encourages players to showcase their best game and achieve industry awards and recognition. Esport has shown great potential in India as well as around the world. I am really excited to cheer on the Indian players in this action packed mega tournament and urge the fans to join us, offering their support to the participants. Shroff said. This is not the first time that Tiger has been involved in esports. The actor, who is known for his passion for sports and mixed martial arts and who has a strong influence on the dynamics of millennials and millennials, has been named brand ambassador for the Esports Premier League 2021 , which proved to be a great success nationwide. The event will run over a three-month period, with more than 33 days of live streaming on the official YouTube and Facebook channels of India Today and Aaj Tak as well as their websites. After the first regional qualifying rounds, the top four teams from each country will compete in the WEC 21 Grand Final. World Esports Cup Director Vishwalok Nath said: The tiger cheering on the Indian contingent will make the competition even more special and exciting to watch. And not to mention the famous rivalry which has so far been a blockbuster in cricket and which will now also be seen in esports which will test ultimate strategies, coordination and tactical skills. With Infinix Smartphones as the title sponsor, registration for the inaugural edition of WEC 21 will begin on Saturday (October 23) and athletes and esports enthusiasts from all three regions will be able to register until November 23.

