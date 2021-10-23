Where are the great Bollywood romances, asks Anupama Chopra





Can Bollywood no longer make good love stories? A colleague asked me this question after Shiddat was released on Disney + Hotstar last month. The film, which attempts to portray great passion, is surprisingly inept. Sparkling protagonists Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal are thrown into a series of ridiculous storylines, including one in which Sunny’s character attempts to swim across the Channel from France to England to find the woman he he loves, who marries someone else. His hunt, brought to an international level.

Love, once a key ingredient in Hindi cinema (even horror movies and thrillers made room for characters to fade away), seems to be languishing. The most glorious love stories I have seen in recent years are not from Bollywood. I am thinking of films such as Sairat (Marathi; a take on caste-centered young love, with a surprising ending), 96 (Tamil; a delicate story of a school reunion and the meeting of a romantic love). childhood), Premam (Malayalam; a story of heartbreak, new love and self-discovery), Mayaanadhi (Malayalam; about a crime, withered love and a man who risks everything for a meeting moreover), C / O Kancharapalem (Telugu; about love that comes at different ages and stages and responds to new definitions). Meanwhile, Hindi cinema is floundering. Think of the recent missteps of Imtiaz Ali, who succeeded Yash Chopra as the high priest of Bollywood romance. Imtiaz debuted with the formidable Socha Na Tha in 2005, then developed a contemporary language of love with films like Jab We Met (2007), Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Tamasha (2015). These were mainstream hits, but they contained layers and offered something new by unboxing stories about young urban couples struggling to find love and define themselves, even traveling the world and living it. Imtiaz’s last two films, Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017) and last year’s Love Aaj Kal 2, however, have worked more like nails in the proverbial coffin. When Love Aaj Kal 2’s heroine Zoe (played by Sara Ali Khan) tells her boyfriend, Tum mujhe tang karne lage ho, she seems to sum up our feelings for the genre. What went wrong? Maybe it’s harder to build urban Indian romance in the Tinder era. A solid romance needs the opposition of the mighty Emperor Akbar to Mughal-e-Azam, a man whose brilliance is enough to make Anarkali faint; the specter of caste in Sairat, from which Archie and Parshya cannot escape; the doomed war of families in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Mansoor Khans recounting Romeo and Juliet. Hindi directors who set up love stories in urban and affluent environments no longer have impassable walls for couples to climb. The angst is now about careers over relationships, the phobia of commitment or simply having too many options. Which is a step forward in the real world, but makes cinema rather mundane. It doesn’t have to be that way. One of the most painful romances I’ve seen recently is a Marathi-Hindi short film set in Mumbai, directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Part of the Ankahi Kahaniya anthology released on Netflix last month is adapted by Chaubey and Hussain Haidry from a new Kannada by Jayanth Kaikini. The film is moving and surprising. He draws on the cinema as a backdrop, using whimsical scraps to underline the austere setting of his own hugely unusual love story. I like when a love story can locate characters in a time and place. And then they go about their daily business doing little things that show they’re in love, Hussain recently told me. It must be nuanced and delicate. It is very difficult to do. Love is also political. Power dynamics are political and perhaps filmmakers are turning away from it. What we are seeing are love stories about a certain class of people made for the same class of people. Its limit. Four years ago, in an interview at the Cannes Film Festival, Deepika Padukone told me that she wanted to do a love story but couldn’t find a good enough screenplay. This is how bad the situation is in Bollywood. I turn to Karan Johar to save the day. His sub-production film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, could turn the tide. Like all lovers of love, I live in hope.

