Movie theaters reopen in Maharashtra as Bollywood sighs of relief





Bombay: Bollywood breathed a sigh of relief on Friday when cinemas in Maharashtra, the source of 50% of the Hindi film industry’s revenue, opened after a Covid-imposed shutdown that lasted for a year and six months. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR Cinemas, expressed the sentiment of the entire industry when he said: “It is heartwarming to reopen our cinemas in Maharashtra as it holds the key to relaunching the multiplex industry. The openness of Maharashtra is important, especially for us, as our screen presence in the state is the highest on our circuit. “ Speaking of the response from Day 1 in Maharashtra cinemas, Rajeev Patni, CEO of INOX Leisure, said: “We are delighted to share that we were almost sold out for these shows at all of our multiplexes in Maharashtra. So far, the overall turnout during the day is reminiscent of the days before COVID and we’re sure the sentiment would stay that way. “ A similar sentiment was echoed by Devang Sampat, CEO of Cinepolis India. He said: “The audience is coming back with great enthusiasm. We are seeing excellent attendance at all of our cinemas in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. This excitement will only intensify as we move into the festive week of Diwali. “ Of course, all eyes are on Diwali’s big release, the action drama “Sooryavanshi”, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, starring Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover in supporting roles, and the cameos of Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Will it be the blockbuster that will herald the return of cinema exploitation to its heyday? OTT platforms, which have increased their number and footprint at a time when the pandemic was raging and cinemas were closed, however, may not be affected by the return of the cinematic experience. Business analysts believe the two viewing channels will coexist. According to Komal Nahata, a respected voice of the brotherhood, it will be a win-win situation for all, where all three platforms – the big screen, TV and OTT – happily coexist together. In the short term, however, “the movies are going to have a really good box office run because people are tired of watching them on the small screen,” Nahata said and added, “They want to go out and watch movies on. the big screen. You just have to wait and look, the collections will be unique! But OTT platforms are here to stay and grow. “I don’t think the reopening of movie theaters in Maharashtra will have an impact on OTT platforms as a lot of films have been shown there already and now producers have also realized that they can create OTT specific content. The films will now be premiered in theaters and then broadcast digitally, but there will be films and programs developed especially for OTT audiences, ”Nahata said. (IANS)

