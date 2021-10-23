Halloween Events in West Hollywood 2021

Courtesy of Ryan Floyd

WEST HOLLYWOOD Ryan Floyd signed the contract for his first restaurant after working for 10 years in LA as a financier. He said he had reached the milestone of a decade and realized that I wanted to do something on my own. He loved the industry and knew the business side after working as a CFO for a successful restaurant development and management company. Now, after more than a year of foreclosure, he has big plans planned for his 33 Taps spot and his next venture, Stache in West Hollywood.

In 2016, Floyd bought a beer bar and country restaurant once known as The Crest on Sunset, making him the third consecutive gay owner of the place. The Crest on Sunset had been in operation since the late 1980s, with a loyal local clientele – most of the staff were gay, most of the guests were gay. A friend brought it to me and I thought it might be a good step for me, explained Floyd, I bought the assets and the license and renamed it 33 Taps.

33 Taps officially opened in September 2016 and will celebrate its fifth anniversary in the fall. The first year was really stressful, Floyd recalls, we were under-capitalized. I lost money for the first six, seven months. It was scary. The former investment banker had invested all of his money in the business, and it wasn’t until late 2017 that 33 Taps began to find its niche and niche.

Floyd credits his team for the longevity of the place and for helping to keep the business open through its first year and all years since. Many employees were even there before the sale – 33 Taps general manager Peaches has worked there for over 30 years.

Before the pandemic, business was good. Seventy-five percent of our customers are local, Floyd said proudly. We’ve really established ourselves as a place where people love to watch Los Angeles, Dodgers, Lakers, Rams. And we also have a huge drag race. The bar finally returned to its weekly Drag Race viewing nights just in time for the Grand Finals episode last Friday. According to Floyd, more than a third of the clientele is LGBTQ.

As Los Angeles slowly begins to reopen and businesses and bars can welcome their customers once again, 33 Taps is welcoming the post-COVID world with new changes. During the pandemic, I had participated in the lottery for liquor licenses. For businesses hoping for a budget break, the state of California hosts an annual liquor license lottery in which restaurants and bars can try their luck with a discounted license. The state will issue as many licenses as it thinks the market should absorb. You can buy these permits for $ 15,000, which is a full Type 47 liquor license. While on the open market, prices range from $ 100,000 to $ 120,000. It was his fourth year participating in the lottery and his first time winning. It took months for the state to process the license, but it eventually issued 3725 Sunset Blvd. his very first liquor license. This will be the first time in 40 years that the location will have a full bar.

A man of numbers, Floyd explained an added benefit of a liquor license right now. Beer and spirits go through cycles. Beer has had a very long period of 10 years. In 2005, there were 300 breweries in the United States, and there are now over 5,000. Floyd recites these statistics with sports writers’ excitement, beer has had this huge run, but now the spirits have taken over. above. With the city reopening looking more and more upbeat and more and more people wanting to celebrate in style after a year in their living room – the new liquor license couldn’t be better placed. We want to schedule our Friday and Saturday nights. We were never open past 11am, now we can stay open until 1am and have a crowd of bars. It hosts plenty of parties, bringing much needed queer nightlife programming to the Silverlake scene.

33 Taps will now be part of Silverlake’s official gay pub crawl, for anyone going to dance at Akbar or a party at The Eagle. It completes the trio by offering its own twist: a modern neighborhood restaurant and a sports bar.

Each location brings something different to the table. Akbar is beloved for his brand of queer punk quirk; the equally beloved Eagle offers its leather-clad faithful following the gritty gay bar of years gone by. 33 Taps is the sports graduate of the group, adorable charm and an attitude always there to have a good time. Floyd came up with the elevator pitch: you can listen to good music, have a drink in a full bar and also eat good food. The 33 Taps menu has always been one of its strongest assets, offering customers a menu of artisanal burgers and fries led by a chef. It’s hard to find a top-notch bite in a gay bar, and 33 Taps’ plates put most bar menus to shame.

He teased a few details of his highly anticipated new business: Stache. Coming to West Hollywood this summer, Stache is lucratively located across from Beaches and TomTom, and just steps from the heavyweights of Weho, Roccos, and The Abbey. Stache will also be a full restaurant and full bar, also with a nightlife component, Floyd explained. Although he cannot reveal his plans yet, he promises big monthly parties, disco and drag. The new website, stacheweho.com, describes Stache as an all-inclusive social home for all forms of self-expression. The site also attributes the mustache in the name and logo as a symbol of resilience in the gay community, in honor of those lost to the AIDS epidemic.

After the closure of so many iconic LA gay bars during the pandemic, Ryan Floyds Stache is a welcome addition to the WeHo gang.