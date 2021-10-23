When Anju Mahendroo Said Sanjeev Kumar Thought Women Want His Wealth: “In The End, He Had No Home And No Wife” Bollywood





Actor Sanjeev Kumar had “a lot of women around him all the time,” actor Anju Mahendroo once said. In an interview, Anju revealed that while many tried to charm him by giving him “dabbas”, some fell in love with him as well. However, whenever he got close to a woman, people associated with him said that she cared about his money. Sanjeev Kumar, born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, remained single his entire life. However, he has been repeatedly linked with many actors, including Hema Malini and Sulakshana Pandit. While Hema married actor Dharmendra, Sulakshana remained single. In an old interview with Filmfare, Anju Mahendroo had said: Whenever he got involved with a woman, his relatives would tell him Arrey yaar yeh toh tere paise ke peeche hai (she is looking for your money). It would play in his mind. I would say, Hari, are you crazy or what? Can’t judge for yourself? This way you will never get married. You love the woman, even if she is there for your money, so what? Anju had added, I don’t know if he kept falling in love, or women kept falling in love with him. But there were a lot of women around him all the time. He was charming, he had a wonderful smile. They tried to court him by sending him dabbas (lunch boxes). Some women were really in love with him. But he believed they wanted his wealth, which was so sad because at the end of the day he didn’t have a home or a wife. Sanjeev Kumar has appeared in many films including Dastak and Khilona (1970), Anubhav (1971), Koshish and Seeta aur Geeta (1972), Anamika (1973), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aandhi and Sholay (1975), Pai Patni Aur Woh (1978), Biwi-O-Biwi (1981), Angoor and Namkeen (1982), among many others. He has won numerous awards including two National Film Awards for Best Actor for his performances in the films Dastak and Koshish. Sanjeev has starred in many genres, from romantic dramas to thrillers. Read also | Sanjeev Kumar’s greatness is that he never tried to impress people, says Rakesh Bedi Sanjeev died at the age of 47 from a heart attack. More than ten films starring Sanjeev Kumar were released after his death. His last film, Professor Ki Padosan was released in 1993.

