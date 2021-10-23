Crew member shouted “cold pistol” as he handed over Alec Baldwin’s accessory weapon, court document says





According to an affidavit for a search warrant for the film set filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office and obtained by KOAT, CNN subsidiary

According to the affidavit, Baldwin was presented with one of three propeller pistols by Assistant Warden David Halls which were installed in a cart by a gunsmith.

Halls did not know there were live ammunition in the weapon, the affidavit said.

But when the actor fired, a live bullet hit Hutchins, 42, in the chest and injured Souza, 48, who was nearby, according to the affidavit. Hutchins was pronounced dead in hospital after being airlifted, the affidavit states.

“Cold weapons” are not supposed to be loaded, especially during rehearsals, a weapons expert told CNN on Friday. “You have to make sure the gun is really cold, which means there shouldn’t have been any bullets in there, period. And especially if it’s a rehearsal,” he said. Bryan Carpenter, gunsmith and weapon master in the film industry, told CNN. Carpenter added that while it’s okay for some actors to want to get a feel for a weapon during rehearsals, it’s crucial to make sure prop pistols aren’t filled with cartridges. He noted that the weapons on the sets would have to be confirmed “cold” by two people to avoid such tragic incidents. Despite safety measures, fatal production accidents have occurred. While filming “The Crow” in 1993, actor Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, was killed in a shooting accident with a gun. Even blank ammunition can be lethal if fired at close range. In 1984, actor John-Eric Hexum was playing with a gun on the set of “Cover Up: Golden Opportunity” and died after putting the gun to his head and pulling the trigger. Props master Joseph Fisher told CNN on Friday that even when there is no “bullet” in a propeller pistol, there are still projectiles, including gunpowder and gas that can. be dangerous within a certain range. Several agencies are investigating how this shooting happened The film titled “Rust”, which was shot at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico, starred Baldwin, who is also a producer of the film. A 911 call obtained by KOAT offered a glimpse into the minutes after the shooting. A crew member told the operator that two people were “accidentally” shot on the set. “We need help, a director and a cameraman have been shot,” a woman told the operator. “I was sitting down, we were rehearsing and it went off, and I ran out, we all ran out.” Baldwin said on Friday he was in contact with the Hutchins family. “There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” Baldwin tweeted. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all. those who knew and loved Halyna. “ According to the affidavit, all firearms and ammunition, cameras and computer equipment as well as clothing worn by the actors during the filming were to be seized. But ahead of Thursday’s shoot, some of the crew left production over concerns about safety issues – including gun safety procedures and unfulfilled Covid-19 protocols, according to the Los Angeles Times and other media reports. The film’s production company told Deadline in a statement that it had not been made aware of any official complaints about the safety of weapons or props on set. “We will be conducting an internal review of our procedures during the production shutdown,” Rust Movie Productions, LLC said in the release. “The safety of our actors and our team is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company.” CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Rust Movie Productions for comment. The New Mexico Office of Occupational Health and Safety is investigating. “The production company reported the death and injuries to OHSB last night in accordance with occupational safety laws. OHSB is investigating the incident in coordination with law enforcement, employer and employees,” the agency said in a statement. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office also secured the shooting scene, spokesman Juan Ros said.

CNN’s Lisa Respers France, Kaylene Chassie, Kay Jones, Rebekah Riess, Sandra Gonzalez and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

