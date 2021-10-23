Bollywood stars on the wrong side of the law





Sanjay Dutt was arrested for keeping a Kalashnikov assault rifle that was part of the consignment that landed before the Mumbai explosions incident in 1993.

Bollywood stars have found themselves on the wrong side of the law several times over the years. When Aryan Khan, the 23-year-old son of celebrity couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan was arrested in a drug case aboard a cruise ship earlier this month, Bollywood came under fire again spotlights for the wrong reasons. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. One of the best stars to serve jail time is Sanjay Dutt – linked to the possession of a Kalashnikov assault rifle that was part of the shipment that landed before the March 12 serial explosions case. 1993 in Mumbai. A TADA court in Mumbai had convicted him, which was confirmed by the Supreme Court. His eventful life was the subject of the famous Bollywood film, “Sanju”. Salman Khan was arrested in a 2003 registered hit-and-run in which one person died and two others were injured. Salman was convicted by the Mumbai Sessions Court, but the Bombay High Court acquitted him. The case is currently before the Supreme Court. Salman was also arrested in a blackbuck poaching case. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were co-accused in this case. Another eye-catching Bollywood case relates to actor Shiney Ahuja’s conviction. He was on the verge of becoming the next big Bollywood star with his performances in films such as “Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi” and “Gangster”, but his career took a turn for the worse when his domestic helper accused him of rape in 2009. Despite domestic help later retracting her statement, the Sessions Court sentenced Ahuja on the basis of circumstantial evidence. In 2001, Fardeen Khan was arrested for possession of cocaine at a drug dealer. The case went to a special NDPS tribunal. A few years ago, a court granted him immunity from prosecution in this case. However, the court clarified that if the actor is arrested for a similar offense in the future, the immunity against him will be withdrawn. Sooraj Pancholi, son of Bollywood couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, hit the headlines even before his debut following the mysterious suicide of actor-singer Jiah Khan. He was briefly jailed for encouraging his suicide, but was later released on bail. The case is yet to be concluded. Most recently, Rhea Chakraborty was arrested and released on bail in a drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was accused of procuring drugs from Rajput. The Narcotics Control Bureau had called her “an active member of a drug union”. Rhea was arrested after Rajput, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Several figures from the Hindi film industry, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt, among others, have rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan after the arrest of the superstar’s son in a drug case.

