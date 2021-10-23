Sameer Wankhede’s wife hits hard at Bollywood site

Sameer Wankhede, the anti-drug agency officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau has been in the spotlight since his team dismantled the alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship bound for Goa and arrested the son of the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan. After Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik made allegations against the NCB area manager, his wife has now gone on a Twitter rampage on a Bollywood website for spreading malicious and misleading information aimed at harming the image of the officer and his family.

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, a Marathi actress by profession and wife of Sameer Wankhede today shared a clipping from a news article posted by Bollywood website Koimoi.com on October 6, 2021, and accused him of having her given a misleading title to slander and spoil her husband’s reputation.

It should be noted that the report was released three days after the arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was picked up, along with seven other people, by an NCB team led by Sameer Wankhede from the cruise ship. Cordelia bound for Goa on October 2. .

Sharing the screenshot of the title of the report published by Koimoi.com, Kranti Redkar Wankhede tweeted: “Dear @Koimoi, what are you doing here? just for a few points of view you gave a misleading title, for what? I have already fought this case in court and won. I read the full report, it says a case of mistaken identity, but then there this title, why? Reputation or Sameers. Just for the money? “

Dear @Koimoi What are you doing here ? just for a few points of view you gave a misleading title, for what? I have already fought this case in court and won. I read the full report, it says a case of mistaken identity, but then there this title, why? Reputation or Sameers. Just for the money? pic.twitter.com/j3v5RUZ1SH Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) 22 October 2021

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote: “@Koimoi Not everyone reads the full report. Because of your careless and insensitive writing, people come to troll me. We are real living beings with emotions, we are not meant for your juicy consumption. If I was guilty I would be blamed, but I’m not, so I won’t.

@Koimoi Not everyone reads the full report. Because of your careless and insensitive writing, people come to troll me. We are real people alive with emotions, we are not meant for your juicy consumption. If I was guilty, I would be blamed, but I am not. Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) 22 October 2021

It can be noted that the report by Koimoi.com mentions in the body of the article that: “Kranti Redkar has been accused of participating in the IPL rigging controversy. It was in 2013 when S Sreesanth also went under the radar. It was later called a case of mistaken identity. However, as actress Marathi pointed out, the title has been changed in such a way that it looks like Kranti Redkar is guilty of match-fixing. The archived version of the report can be viewed here.

The screenshot of the report published by the Bollywood website koimoi.com

The point, however, is that the name of the wife of NCB director Sameer Wankhede Kranti Redkar Wankhede was embroiled in a match-fixing controversy in 2013. It was the same controversy that led to the arrest. of former Indian cricketer S Sreesanth. Redkar was later confirmed to be the victim of mistaken identity. Despite the fact that she played no part in the rigging, she faced a lot of backlash on social media and defamation.

While one cannot say that the headline was completely fake news, since it was at one point accused of IPL rigging, however, it was designed to tarnish its image as it did not mention that ‘it was a case of mistaken identity.

It can be noted that despite the Tweets of the Marathi actors, the Bollywood website koimoi.com, has so far not offered any apologies or explanations for publishing a report which tarnished the reputation of the actor. .

As previously mentioned, NCB Director Sameer Wankhede, who took over the drug case after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in June, has recently attracted a lot of attention following the high-profile affair. Aryan Khan. After the raid, there were allegations that Wankhede was selectively targeting Aryan Khan. Many have dug up his personal and family life to damage his reputation.

NCB Minister Nawab Malik targets NCB Director Sameer Wankhede

Recently, Nawab Malik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) alleged that Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives during the pandemic while many Bollywood celebrities were also on vacation there. He alleged that “vasuli” (extortion) had taken place in the Maldives and Dubai and said he even had photographs to establish the same.

In response, Sameer Wankhede said: “The minister is saying wrong things. This is an absolute lie. I went to the Maldives with my children for a vacation. I have obtained the appropriate authorization from the competent authority for the same. I have not met anyone and I do not want to elaborate on these kinds of accusations. In December I was in Mumbai when he told me I was in Dubai. This may be the subject of an investigation.

Wankhede added: “My family is continuously attacked from my sister to my father. It is only because I am fighting for the truth and against drug related activity. I will take appropriate legal action as the minister has made many false accusations. I’ll take legal action. We have a court system, I will take their help after getting permission from my elders. “

He had confirmed that he would send a legal opinion to NCP chief and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik for making allegations against him in connection with the Mumbai cruise drugs case.

On October 11, Sameer Wankhede also filed a complaint with the Maharashtra police where he said he was under illegal surveillance. NCB officials are reported to have taken the matter to senior Mumbai police officials and filed a complaint for being followed by Mumbai police officials.