Kareena Kapoor in Katrina Kaif, Bollywood Wishes Malaika Arora the 48th Birthday





Malaika Arora celebrates her 48th birthday today, October 23. Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor and other celebrities have welcomed her on social media.

Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, among others, wished Malaika Arora a happy birthday. Malaika Arora received special wishes from friends and family on her birthday today, October 23. From her best friend Kareena Kapoor to her sister Amrita Arora, celebrities have taken to social media to wish Malaika a happy birthday. CELEBS WISH MALAIKA ARORA A HAPPY BIRTHDAY Arjun Kapoor shared a romantic photo with Malaika Arora on her birthday, October 23. The glamorous diva also received warm wishes from her friends. Kareena Kapoor toasted dance parties and pairing t-shirts in her birthday message for her. Malaika Aroras’ sister, Amrita Arora, shared a special birthday note for her with a beautiful photo of her. Happy birthday fountain of youth, May we all bask in your glory! Hahahaha! I love you you are the wind under my wings if you know what I mean @malaikaaroraofficial I love you malla (sic) she wrote. Katrina Kaif also took to Instagarm to wish Malaika a happy birthday: Here’s how Karisma Kapoor wished Malaika her birthday: ARJUN KAPOORS SWEET BIRTHDAY POST FOR MALAIKA Arjun Kapoor shared a beloved photo with Malaika Arora where she is seen kissing his head on her birthday. He wrote: This day or any other, all I want is to make you smile … that this year you smile the sweatiest (sic). Happy birthday, Malaika Arora! READ ALSO | Malaika Arora on her relationship with Arjun Kapoor after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan: lucky to find love again READ ALSO | Arjun Kapoor is the perfect protective boyfriend of Malaika Arora at a dinner party. Watch the video Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

