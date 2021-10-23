Entertainment
$ 4M Oakland Twp. the home entertainment options are endless
You can play golf in this front yard or swim in the back.
You can pull out baskets in the oversized driveway or stretch out on the sun deck and hear the splash of the waterfall.
Or, when the weather is not suitable for outdoor recreation, you can head to the ground floor of this home. Here you will find a large open party room over 10 feet high. There you will find a golf simulator, a play area, a party place large enough to dance to, a full kitchen and a large bar.
This home is full of special details planned by the couple who built it both in terms of entertainment and visual effects.
Take the green from the front yard. It’s much more than a flat green with a hole. It has hills and contours and six cut-out holes.
It has sand traps on three sides and tee boxes on two sides, so you can move to the green from the top or the bottom.
It is landscaped with decorative grass tufts and a quaint little iron bridge. The flowers surround it and change color during the season “Like at Amen Corner in Augusta,” said the owner.
Similar details bear on the interior of the house, especially the original stone and wrought iron. Iron is used extensively around curved stairs, along balconies, in fences, in the exterior iron deck. The 12 foot front door is made of iron; The same goes for the large electronic front door.
The ground floor is entirely ranch style with no second floor above, so the footprint of the house extends widely. Near one side, a large door-hook conceals the doors of four garages and opens access to the backyard.
The largest space on this main floor is the long family room attached to the long kitchen, a total of 56 feet. A two-way fireplace divides them in the middle. This space is graceful with neutral tones, stone and tile floors, and unusual metallic light fixtures.
The owners’ suite is on this main level, along with two other full suites. Each has a full bathroom and a walk-in closet.
The party-ready lower level walkout is a mix of festival materials. In a formal tone, it holds the base of the wrought iron spiral staircase. From the casual palette, it has a barn wood ceiling.
Around the sides, the lower walls are of stacked stone. The upper walls are sheets of shiny textured metal, glued together with strips of more metal. The floors are stone tile, ceramic tile and wood.
The lower level wine cellar is a stone and wrought iron centerpiece. Its arched door is formed of wrought iron grapes and vines, inside a textured steel frame. The interior of the room is a brick pattern with individual wrought iron brackets for each bottle of wine.
In order to create more space on the lower level, the owners dug lower levels under the two garages. One of them is an extension of the entertainment area; the other is used for storage.
The walkout from this lower level exits onto a covered terrace with a large outdoor fireplace and TV screen. Beyond is the pool, hot tub and cabana. On the terrace above this lower level, the same place has another fireplace.
A playground and a party house
Or:3535 Hadden Road, Oakland Township
How much:$ 3,999,900
Bedrooms: 3
Thermal baths:4
Square feet: 3,537
Main characteristics:Large ranch house with beautiful details especially wrought iron, stonework, six hole putting green with sand traps and tee boxes. Unusual open entertainment area on lower level walkout, swimming pool, pool house, waterfall.
Contact: Tom Zibkowski, Real Estate One, 888-866-7355.
