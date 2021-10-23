Niskayuna school district gives raises and allowances to some workers





The Niskayuna Central School District has agreed to temporarily change its collective agreements with bus drivers, food workers and nurses with the aim of retaining and employing people in these areas. The agreements were approved by the Education Council at a meeting on Tuesday. Bus drivers will receive a raise of $ 3, which will translate to a starting wage of nearly $ 23 per hour. Drivers who work full-time until Dec. 1 will receive a retention allowance of $ 500, according to the agreement. The allowance will appear in workers’ first paychecks in December. Those who stay until the end of the school year will receive an additional $ 500, which will be paid within two weeks of the last day of school. The hope is to keep the bus drivers and get people to apply to become drivers, according to a district statement. There are 53 bus drivers, said Matt Leon, the district spokesperson. Filling bus driver positions has been a problem across the country. Niskayuna faces the same problem. Leon said the district would like to hire an additional eight to ten drivers. He said there were now people being trained to become drivers. The understaffing has resulted in the need to combine bus lines on certain days and delayed or canceled sports trips, Leon said. The district has launched an awareness program to get more people to apply to become bus drivers, including a video on the district’s social media pages and a flyer that will be distributed throughout the community. The working hours are good, it’s a great job complementing my retirement and it’s a great team to work with, ”said driver John Joyce. The district also agreed to increase the salary for food service assistants from $ 3 an hour to $ 18.63. Chefs earn more. Leon said the district currently employs seven chefs and 14 catering workers. Food service staffing is a daily challenge, he said. We’re generally doing well so far, but closing the gaps in this area is also a challenge. John Genter, president of the Niskayuna School District Employees Association, which represents bus drivers and catering staff, could not be reached for comment. District nurses will receive a stipend of $ 2,500, according to the agreement. There are 11 school nurses, Leon said. We are fully staffed with school nurses, but vacancies are once again difficult to fill, Leon said. Younger people are looking to become school nurses, however, said Carol Werblin, president of the Niskayuna Nurses Association. We’re delighted with that, she said, noting that it opens up the possibility of interviewing and selecting nurses. Werblin said nurses took on contact tracing duties when students tested positive and previously also took students’ temperatures on a daily basis. I think most nurses, probably all, feel this is well deserved, she said. We are a hard working group. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: News, Schenectady County

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailygazette.com/2021/10/22/niskayuna-school-district-gives-raises-stipends-to-some-workers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos