Judge acted wisely, without bias, court says while dismissing Kangana’s plea in defamation case – The New Indian Express

Through PTI

MUMBAI: The Additional Metropolitan District Court ruled that the Metropolitan Magistrate of Andheri, who presides over the libel case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar against Kangana Ranaut, acted “judiciously” and showed no bias against the actor.

Just because the court is handling the case through legal process does not mean that it is biased against the petitioner, Additional Metropolitan Chief Justice ST Dande said in her order rejecting Ranaut’s plea asking transferring the case to another court.

The first additional metropolitan magistrate had rejected Ranaut’s petition on October 21, but his detailed order was made available on Saturday.

The actor filed the transfer request last month, claiming she had “lost confidence” in Andheri’s Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court because he was indirectly “threatened”. to issue a warrant if she has not appeared before him in connection with an offense punishable by release on bail.

The petition also alleged that the court was biased against her.

However, Dande, in his order, ruled that Metropolitan Magistrate, 10th Court, Andheri, had given the accused a fair chance to stay away by granting all of his exemption requests.

“I have read all the orders placed by the metropolitan magistrate, Andheri. He passed the orders wisely,” she said.

In addition, the order made by the court of Andheri was confirmed by the court of sessions.

In addition, the tribunal de grande instance had rejected Ranaut’s plea requesting the annulment of the criminal defamation proceedings brought against him by the magistrate, the court said.

“This shows that the Metropolitan Magistrate, Andheri, acted wisely and did not take sides against the plaintiff,” the MWC court said.

“Just because the court is handling the case following the legal process, it does not mean that the court is biased against the plaintiff / accused,” he added.

She further considered that the case could not be transferred from one court to another on the basis of a simple “apprehension”.

The court said it was of the view that Ranaut failed to establish a concrete, positive case to show his apprehension is reasonable.

“Unless a concrete and positive case is established showing that there is a reasonable fear of not obtaining a fair trial or fair justice from the court concerned, the proceedings cannot be transferred from a court to another on simple vague and general allegations, ”he said. .

“If on the basis of false allegations the case is transferred, it will affect the morale of the chairman,” he added.

The court ruled that there were no grounds for transferring the case from Andheri Metropolitan Magistrates’ Court to another court.

Akhtar (76) filed a lawsuit in Andheri’s court in November last year, claiming that Ranaut made defamatory statements against him in a TV interview, which allegedly damaged his reputation.

In her complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ms.

Ranaut dragged his name in an interview referring to an existing Bollywood “coterie” following the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.

Ranaut also filed a counter-complaint in Andheri’s court against Akhtar for allegations of “extortion and criminal intimidation” in the Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court.