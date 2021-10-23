Entertainment
Jon-Erik Hexums Cover Up co-star Jennifer ONeill recalls the late actor: gun safety is key
The tragedy that occurred on the set of Alec Baldwin’s movie “Rust” in New Mexico draws comparisons to Jon-Erik Hexum, a star who died under similar circumstances.
Baldwin fired a gun on the film set that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, authorities said.
A spokesperson for the actor said there was an accident on set involving the misfiring of a prop pistol with blanks. Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said detectives were investigating the manner and type of projectile fired. The Santa Fe New Mexican reported that the 63-year-old was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears on Thursday.
It’s a grim reminder of another gruesome accident that happened decades ago that ended Hexum’s life.
FORMER COLLABOTE HALYNA HUTCHINS FRIEND REMEMBERS CINEMATOGRAPHER ‘RUST’: ‘SHE LIGHTENED THE WORLD’
In 1984, the star shot himself fatally in the head with a propeller pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of his CBS series “Cover Up”. He was 26 years old.
After pulling the trigger, the impact of the explosion fractured Hexum’s skull, causing a quarter-sized bone fragment in his brain and causing massive hemorrhage, Weekly entertainment reported. Hexum was rushed to Beverly Hills Medical Center, but was declared brain dead after five hours of surgery.
Her co-star, Jennifer ONeill, told Fox News it was a haunting reminder that gun safety is crucial on Hollywood sets.
“What a tragedy!” said the actress. “Gun safety is essential and must be treated professionally to prevent the tragic loss of innocent lives. “
“Jon-Erik Hexum was at the height of his life and career when he accidentally shot himself with a half-loaded propeller pistol while playing Russian roulette on the set,” a- she explained.
ONeill added that the star made a “selfless donation” of her viable organs “to save the lives of so many others in need following her fatal accident.”
The 73-year-old, who has since found God, said she prayed for the Hexums family, as well as the Hutchins.
“At that time, I had not yet acquired my faith in Jesus – and I was also unsure whether Jon-Erik had embraced belief in Christ … but my prayer continues to be that we will see those who we see again. are so missed in Heaven and that the families, friends and fans of those who are shot in the prime of life will be somehow comforted, ”said ONeill.
After Hexum’s death, “Cover Up” only lasted one season with Antony Hamilton. And a few years later, the actor’s mother Gretha Hexum secured an undisclosed settlement with Twentieth Century Fox Television and Glenn Larson Productions.
Almost a decade later, the son of the late legendary martial artist Bruce Lee suffered a similar fate.
Brandon Lee died in 1993 after being hit by a .44 caliber bullet while filming a death scene for “The Crow”. The gun was believed to have fired blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine. He was 28 years old.
Following the accident on the set of “Rust,” Lees’ Twitter account, managed by his sister Shannon, shared a heartfelt post on social media.
ALEC BALDWINS RUST SHOOTING ACCIDENT: HOLLYWOOD CRYING HALYNA HUTCHINS
“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident,” it read. “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/jon-erik-hexum-gun-safety-hollywood-jennifer-oneill
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
