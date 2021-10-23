Hollywood mourns the death of Halyna Hutchins

Sadness and anger were the prevailing moods on the set of Hollywood film and television productions on Friday as crews grappled with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, killed by a propeller pistol fired by Alec Baldwin during the filming in New Mexico.

In interviews with The Times, directors and cinematographers unrelated to Baldwin Rust’s film expressed disbelief that such a tragedy could take place at a time when computer-generated special effects can create all the pop, the bang and flash needed to convince the audience that a real shot is fired.

It’s amazing for us these days, cinematographer Mark Doering-Powell said during a hiatus from the set of Netflix’s Jonah Hill Project, which also stars Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Everything should be done with VFX. It is more reliable and more secure. You can work with rubber guns. I find it hard to understand why we still use half loads and blank loads. It’s a tragedy.

Doering-Powell said the mood on Friday’s set was grim and much of the talk was speculation about what exactly was wrong with Santa Fe. Details are still emerging on the set. filming, but The Times reported that some members of the film crew had left to protest the working conditions hours before filming.

Much sadness on the @cwsupermanlois fixed tonight. The film and television crews work so hard and their safety must be assured. My heart breaks for Halyna Hutchins, her family, the Rust team and everyone affected by this horrific (and possibly preventable) tragedy. pic.twitter.com/0Wm5RMSiJE – Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) 22 October 2021

Johanna Coelho, a cinematographer working on season 4 of ABC crime drama The Rookie, was on set when news of Hutchins’ death broke.

It was really, really shocking. I think it was a little confusing at first because when we were filming I was just starting to hear rumors that a DP got shot and that’s all I heard, Coelho said. And then they told me the name, and I realized I really knew her.

There was a moment of silence honoring Hutchins on set Friday morning, Coelho said, and later that day rookie showrunner Alexi Hawley was instrumental in banning the use of ‘live firearms on its set, posting a note saying muzzle flashes would be added in post-production.

Coelho was happy to hear of the change.

There is no longer any reason to have them. We have a lot of safety meetings and precautions we take for them, but if there is a real risk it should be cleared if you can do it another way, she said.

Erin OMalley, who has served as director and executive producer of Curb Your Enthusiasm and Single Parents, among others, said the tragedy came at a very difficult time for the members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. , or IATSE, the union that represents sound technicians, carpenters, makeup artists, set designers, costume designers and other behind-the-scenes workers.

The union recently narrowly avoided a strike after calling for better wages, hours and working conditions.

There are a lot of things on the set that are very dangerous, and [crews] rely on a handful of people to keep them safe, OMalley said. She later added: The crew members feel vulnerable, and it’s one thing to feel taken for granted coming home late after a 5-hour day, but thinking they might get shot. by a gun, that is insane.

Michael Risoli, a senior assistant director who worked on Sons of Anarchy, Its Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Western Miracle Workers, echoed OMalley’s sentiment that Hollywood doesn’t mess with guns collectively and that extensive warranties make the Santa Fe tragedy an outlier. As the first AD, Risoli is responsible for safety on set, and he said that for the past five years he has refused to use whites because whites pose their own risks and visual effects can do almost identical work. Today, he said, the only real argument for whites is the recoil they provide when the gun fires, but actors can fake that.

It shouldn’t have happened, it was 100% preventable, Risoli said.

Risoli said that whenever guns are on set, he physically checks each gun right before it is handed over to an actor. He looks down the barrel, he checks the room. He has the gunsmith unloaded six or seven times, that’s for sure. He even checks rubber guns to make sure they’re rubber. Fire in the hole is shouted before the action. Everyone benefits from eye and hearing protection.

It gets monotonous, but you do it, you have to do it, you are trained to do it, and you have to do it for these reasons, Risoli said.

These kinds of security concerns have made IATSE members fight for change, said writer and director Molly McGlynn, who worked on The Wonder Years and Grace and Frankie.

When she heard the news, she recalled an incident early in her career when someone brought an unscripted prop gun on set. When she objected, she was ignored. She almost left the set but decided not to. Hutchins death made him think again about that moment, and remember, if you see something, say something.

Everyone, from sound engineer to producer, should feel comfortable expressing themselves, McGlynn said. No one should feel threatened with injury or death on set.

Hopefully the tragedy of Hutchins’ death will force the film community to completely get rid of guns on set, said director Sean Kavanagh (Fresh off the Boat, Doogie Kameloha, MD), who served as first assistant director for 25 years.

Echoing the confusion on film sets in Hollywood, Kavanagh said there are still too many pieces missing from the story to know what really happened. Because Rust is a vintage western, it’s possible that vintage weapons were used, creating additional security concerns.

Anytime you get into vintage weapons it’s riskier as they are older, less reliable weapons, Kavanagh said, adding that he felt a lot of sadness because some protocols had to be skipped.

I feel like this is one of those low budget, long hours, kind of shortcuts [thing].