Tyson Fury, Stormzy and Hollywood celebrities flock to watch Manchester United at Old Trafford

Manchester United and top celebrities; a match made in heaven.

A club that sees itself as the Hollywood of football in conjunction with true Hollywood royalty is a dream come true for sponsors, social media engagement rates, the club and the stars themselves.

So who went to Old Trafford? What happens while they are there? And why is demand higher than ever?

The list of celebrities to walk through the door at Old Trafford is long – from Julia Roberts to Stormzy, from Tyson Fury to Gary Oldman – and everyone wants to be a part of the action.

Demand for VIP tickets has always been high, even before the world became obsessed with the likes of social media, with celebrities flocking to watch United, but recently the demands have exploded.

The recent demand for tickets is attributed to two factors – firstly, supporters being allowed into the stadium after the Covid-19 restrictions were lifted and secondly, Cristiano Ronaldos is returning to the club.

There were so many requests for the game against Liverpool on Sunday that it was a battle to make sure everyone got a seat.

Since the return of the Portuguese captain, there has not been a free seat in the directors’ stand. Television royalty, sports stars and musicians have all mingled with football greats.

Big United fan Usain Bolt had so much fun during the Champions League clash against Villarreal that he asked to return for the Premier League game against Everton this weekend. But with the presence of MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, the participation of Olympic legends went under the radar.

Take a peek at the Directors Box at any match and among scouts, club staff, former players and club legends you’ll find a plethora of famous faces. One of the hottest guests of recent years has been Julia Roberts, who showed up with her family to watch United host West Ham in 2016.

The actress was so captivated by her visit that she requested to attend a training session on the clubs preseason tour of the United States the following summer. It was one of the most magical experiences of my life to bring my kids to training, she said. MUTV at the time.

Roberts isn’t the only big name in Hollywood causing a stir. When Game of Thrones starKit Harington showed up for the Liverpool game in 2019, players were desperate to get a picture with actor Jon Snow.

This is not the first time that the two worlds collide. In 2017, when United was on tour in the United States, the cast of the popular TV series were staying at the same hotel and there was excitement in the two groups, who desperately wanted to cross each other in the hotel lobby. .

While the vast majority of these celebrity visits are due to a genuine interest in the game, there is a mutual benefit to all parties that are connected. A photo of One Direction holding a club jersey was the most beloved tweet for clubs until Paul Pogbas’ signing was announced in 2016.

Khabib admitted that although it was a dream come true to be at Old Trafford, he is not a United fan and is just a fan of football.

It’s not just the VIP section where you’re likely to spot some familiar faces, either. A host of TV stars have their own subscriptions, and eagle-eyed supporters spotted Justin Timberlake in the stands a few seasons ago.

But what does this VIP ticket do for you?

It is a promise of the Manchester United experience they boast of being the best. Roberts herself said she felt like family when she was greeted through the gates.

Sure, there’s the chic three-course meal, but what these celebrities really enjoy is hanging out with club legends like Sir Alex Ferguson. The former Manchester United boss is known to invite guests to his private room after a match for a glass of wine.

Add the Ronaldo factor and it’s no wonder the demand for a Gold Ticket is higher than ever.