Alec Baldwin Shooting: “Rising Star” Halyna Hutchins Recalls Film Industry Shock – “Hollywood Is Jaws On The Floor” | Ents & Arts News

To her friends in Hollywood, Halyna Hutchins was a “golden” personality.

When Andriy Semenyuk arrived from Ukraine, the country where they were both born, she was the pioneer he wanted to follow as director of photography.

It was four years ago, and the helping hand she gave him – the humility, kindness and simplicity – still moves her.

Picture:

Andriy Semenyuk said her friend deserves to be recognized around the world for her talent



“She didn’t even tell me she was making a movie with Alec baldwin, that’s how modest she was, ”he said.

“I would have told everyone if it was me.”

Mrs Hutchins lost her life on the set of this movie and Andriy is one of the many people to mourn a woman of immense professional talent and great personal warmth.

“She had this extraordinary talent for sure, but her human connection was incredible,” said Mr. Semenyuk.

“The film industry is extremely competitive and that’s where it’s really important to have that human connection.

Picture:

In a now-deleted Instagram post from Alec Baldwin, a photo shows the actor on the set of Rust, taken before the incident that left Ms Hutchins dead



“Modesty and open-mindedness and an easy-going personality are gold coins in this industry.”

Ms. Hutchins’ life story is worthy of a Hollywood movie.

She grew up on a Soviet base in the Arctic and fulfilled her dream of becoming a filmmaker.

Two years ago, she was named Hollywood’s “rising star”.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Instagram post of a woman photographed by Alec Baldwin



The tragedy of his death includes leaving behind a husband and a son.

That she was shot by the star and producer of the film will mark her death with notoriety in Hollywood history.

As the circumstances of his death continue to be investigated, the entertainment industry is gripped by the sadness and shock that such an incident could occur.

“Hollywood is jaw-dropping,” said Marc Malkin, editor-in-chief of Variety magazine.

Picture:

Marc Malkin says Hollywood “is just jaws on the floor”



“How did that happen? It’s not a huge Hollywood production. It’s not a Disney, Warner Brothers, or Paramount movie; it’s a little independent movie but even so, happened, what went wrong, how did it happen? “

Deaths and injuries aren’t unheard of in Hollywood, but when gun safety is high on the protocol checklist on set – listed as “Safety Bulletin Number One” – an incident like this – this raises serious concerns.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Baldwin is heartbroken after filming



Like investigators, the movie industry is keenly interested in how these protocols may have failed with such dramatic consequences.

There is also sympathy in Hollywood for Baldwin.

“I can’t even imagine what Alec Baldwin is going through,” Malkin said. “You go to work, you are an actor, you pretend to play someone who shoots a gun.

“Suddenly real life kicks in and you shot a gun that fatally injured your director of photography and injured your director.

“I don’t know what went through his mind right now or what is going through his mind right now.”

No one could have predicted that this is how we would all learn his name.