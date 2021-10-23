A master of props on how propeller guns can lead to fatal accidents.

On Thursday afternoon, a cinematographer named Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set in New Mexico of a movie titled Rust when a propeller pistol loaded blank and unloaded by actor Alec Baldwin missed the shot. Friday, the Los Angeles Times reported that just hours before the accident, a number of workers from the film crew left the set, citing mistreatment and poor working conditions. One person told The Times that the gun had failed three times in the days leading up to the crash and that there had been a serious lack of safety meetings.

It is still not clear exactly what exactly happened on the Rust together. The union that represents prop masters said the shot that killed Hutchins was a live single shot, which the Times said means any material loaded into a gun, including a blank. To get a feel for how something like this could happen on a movie set, how industry pressures create dangerous situations, and why real guns are used, Slate spoke with Mitch Thompson, a master of filmmakers. props that worked in props. over the past decade and who recently worked as a prop for an upcoming Snapchat action series. This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Slate: Did you work with guns a lot?

Thompson: I worked with plastic replicas, Airsoft flashback guns, that sort of thing. Nothing that has never been a working weapon. It’s just not something I’m interested or comfortable dealing with on my own. But there are many other ways to rig a gun.

What are the options for simulating a real gun?

Often times, use airsoft guns well. If someone is shooting at the screen, not only do you want the mouth flash, which can be added in post-production by VFX, but you also want to see the slide action come back every time you press the button. trigger. A lot of airsoft guns will have this action, and they look real. It is therefore a safer alternative.

There’s also a company called Independent Studio Services here in Los Angeles that has what they call non-weapons, which is basically an electronic version. They’re made to look like a real gun, and they have the flashback feature, but there’s no combustion for them. And then there are times when someone is walking around with a gun in a holster when we’ll be using a rubber stunt gun or some solid piece that literally looks like a piece of plastic.

What kind of regulations and training do you need to go through to be able to handle propeller guns?

If it’s a union show, there are safety courses. For non-syndicated shows, when you’re starting out, it’s just anyone, anywhere. In theory, the production designer or producer or whoever hires them will hopefully verify that you are someone who seems trustworthy. But the safety on the set really depends on the prop master and the first [assistant director]. If I were to use real blank firearms, then I would have to be a licensed gunsmith. There are safety courses that you must take and you must have a license. But using unarmed weapons or airsoft guns is a bit of the Wild West, so I never had any weapons training or anything.

If there are fake guns that look realistic, why would anyone want to use a real one?

In part, this resembles institutional inertia. Before there were airsoft guns and acrobatic propeller pistols, all you had were blank pistols, so I’m sure there’s a certain amount of inertia there.

And part of it is just for realism, I guess. It’s always a better idea to have the prop as realistic as possible. And to my knowledge, this is also the only way to get a shell ejected while you are firing. So it’s a plausibility search, I guess. There are ways to augment fake guns to make them look like real guns, but it also costs time and money. You have to pay for visual effects to go through and find each example of gun shooting and put in the time and work to make it look right. But it is not a difficult thing to do. Even low budget movies often add muzzle flash to a fake gun.

The biggest argument people might have is the magnitude of the recoil, as it’s something that makes the difference between someone shooting an airsoft gun and someone shooting a desert eagle with a charge at White. You can select the amount of gunpowder in each individual blank to achieve the right effect, so that’s technically the main reason. This is an effect more difficult to reproduce with fake firearms.

In the past, how have fatalities occurred with only blank loaded firearms?

[With the accident that killed Bruce Lees son] Brandon Lee, it wasn’t even a real bullet was in the bedroom. Basically if you’re shooting with a gun you have to have a slug in the chambers to make it look like it’s not empty. And in this case, I think one of the slugs got lodged in the room. And [later], when the blank was shot, the bullet was shot and acted like a real bullet.

There was another case in an 80s TV show where an actor [Jon-Erik Hexum] fooled around with a blank gun on the set. A blank is a casing filled with gunpowder. So when the striker hits the blank, it has the same combustion, it has the same force. You get the same recoil from the weapon. Nothing is fired from the cannon, but the force of the air from this explosion comes out. So there is a danger of having anything in front of the cannon at close range, as this force is always enough to cause damage. If you place something like a water bottle in front of it at close range, the explosive force of the air expelled from the gun barrel will make a hole in the water bottle, even if nothing is firing. So if you stand 10 feet away it won’t affect you, but it would hurt someone if they were at close range. [The actor] put it on his head and shot, and even though there was no bullet in it, the force of the chamber was enough to kill him, basically.

After this case, are people going to think differently? Are the prop masters anxious or upset right now?

I haven’t spoken to other props today, but what I will say is that given the time and resources of the producers, we are the people on set who are the most uncompromising when it comes to of security. Every time I shoot with a propeller gun, we make an announcement on set, we stop everybody from working to say, bring a propeller gun, its plastic or an airsoft rifle or whatever. Anyone on the set who wants can come in and inspect the weapon. We’re going to check the chambers, the clips, the barrel and you can see there’s nothing here. Then we feel comfortable doing it like this. I try to instill in the actors this feeling of fear and respect every time they work with any type of weapon, even if I give them a piece of plastic.

Is this level of caution the norm among prop masters, even when working with fake plastic guns?

I think it’s a cultural thing in the film industry with a team below the line. Obviously it varies, but when you work on a movie set, you work together those insane long hours for months and form a very close bond. There is this shared feeling of, OK, everyone needs to be careful and protect each other. People who come up with low budget, non-union stuff all have stories of abuse or injury on set or feel unsafe. So, as you advance in your career, you become less and less interested in taking risks to save producers time and money. Because at the end of the day, that’s what it all comes down to: producers are trying to do something faster or cheaper or easier. And it’s up to the crew to decide, No, that is not the way we were going to do it. It’s not sure.

How much control do you have in the types of situations where you don’t feel safe?

It took a while for me to gain the confidence to brake when I felt something was unsure. Early in my career, it was easier for me to feel pressured if we rushed to say Oh, yeah, we didn’t discuss doing this scene that way, but I see how good it is. sure. But I got to a place where even something as simple as throwing a snowball at an actor, if it wasn’t discussed that way ahead of time, I would say, no, I won’t. whoever will make that decision.

I wouldn’t consider a snowball to be a particularly dangerous weapon. Would that rise to the level of interference?

I grew up in the Midwest: Snowballs hurt, and if you get a snowball in your eye, it’s a serious risk. I was on a set where I had brought foam snowballs, and once we started filming the scene, the director decided he didn’t like the way the fakes flew. So he said well use a real one for that, and I like, if I’m the one who can throw it away and wrap it up, I’ll be okay with that. I throw it on a child actor, and [the director] starts to say, throw it closer to the actor and wrap the snowball more tightly. I had to put my foot down and say, I’m not going to be a part of this. So I left, and someone else made the throw.

Are there any other accessories that make you worry a lot about safety?

Basically whatever is thrown away. I worked on a show earlier this year where they threw out a notebook, and we had discussions. Anything sharp, obviously. If a knife is showing on the screen, I will always categorize it so that I can run it down my arm without causing damage. And if it’s a fight scene, then that knife has to be foam.

There are seven ways to seeDune. Which one should you choose? Twitter’s Funniest, Weirdest ExRock Star Explained Dune is a heavy striptease with a very impressive sandworm Dave Chappelle accomplished exactly what he wanted

Do you often worry about security issues?

On low budget productions, there is usually an air of like, just let it be. The more busy the schedule, the more lax people are willing to be. It’s not what I’m saying happened here [with the Rust situation] but that’s just what i saw. Miracles were expected to happen. It’s very easy to nod and say, Okay, okay, we were behind schedule, and we have to finish this scene. All right, we’re going to cut that little corner. But these turns can end up adding up very quickly.