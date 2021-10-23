British fathers who lost their daughters to suicide complete 300 mile march | UK News





Three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide crossed the finish line on a 300-mile march from Cumbria to Greater Manchester to Norfolk on Saturday. Three Dads Walking which attracted donations from actors Daniel Craig and more recently Nicole Kidman raised over 500,000 for the Papyrus Suicide Prevention charity. As Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen arrived in Shouldham, Norfolk just after 9:30 am, they were greeted by dozens of cheering fans along the course. The march, which they began in memory of their daughters two weeks ago, took them from Aireys home in Morland, Cumbria, to the hometown of Palmers, Sale, in Greater Manchester, before ending at Owens in Norfolk. The men’s three daughters died within three years of each other. Aireys’ daughter Sophie, 29, committed suicide just before Christmas in 2018. Palmers’ daughter Beth, 17, and Owens’ daughter Emily, 18, committed suicide in March 2020. Owen said they received incredible support and kindness during their 15-day trip and met hundreds of people affected by suicide. As he crossed the finish line, Airey said it had been a very pleasant ride. He told the BBC: We’ve been talking about our daughters all day, so it’s like they travel with us all the time. We’ve always had a hole in our lives who are our daughters, but it’s been fantastic to share time with a lot of people and help some people along the way. Palmer said the experience was heartbreaking. He said he hoped they had helped raise funds and publicize the help available for those considering suicide. Subsequently, the fathers would have gone together to the village pub. Papyrus chief executive Ged Flynn said the three fathers were rescuers who broke stigma. Their original fundraising target was 3,000 each, but their mission garnered tremendous interest from the public and celebrities, including Kidman, Craig and former Manchester United star Lou Macari, who each made a donation of about 10,000. Kidman said she was deeply moved by the Fathers after hearing their story on BBC Breakfast News. She said: Three completely brilliant dads, doing one completely brilliant thing, for the benefit of so many people. Before they end their epic journey on Saturday, and inspired by Daniel Craig who supported them at the start of their journey, I match his 10,000 to support their excellent fundraising efforts. Given the circumstances of the past 18 months and the impact of the pandemic, especially on young people, their work is particularly important at this time. I would like to dedicate my donation in memory of Beth, Sophie and Emily.

