‘The French Dispatch’: NPR

Watching The French dispatch it’s like seeing a problem of The New Yorker come to life. Wes Anderson’s new film is based on articles from a fictional magazine published in a fictional town in France.

The new movie “The French Dispatch” is a bit like seeing a classic New Yorker issue come to life. It’s based on the colorful articles of a fictional magazine run by a cranky but respectable editor, played by Bill Murray.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “LE FRENCH DEPATCH”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: Arthur Howitzer Jr. has turned the travel chronicle series into The French Dispatch, a factual weekly report on topics of world politics.

(EXTRACT FROM THE WHISTLE)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: The arts, ups and downs, and various human interest stories.

DETROW: Yeah, hearing this clip, you know exactly who directed this movie – Wes Anderson. We now have two moviegoers with us who are eager to talk about it. Glen Weldon is the host of NPR’s Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, and Bedatri D. Choudhury is a film critic and cultural journalist. Hello.

GLEN WELDON, BYLINE: Hello.

BEDATRI D CHOUDHURY: Hello.

DETROW: I’d be curious to hear how you two would describe what exactly a Wes Anderson movie is. Glen, why not start with this mission?

WELDON: I mean, in any Wes Anderson movie, you know two things. First, it’s going to be meticulously constructed. It is part of its scenography, cinematography, dialogues and performances. Part 2, he will never let you forget that. His thing is artifice, the scene of it all. You know, in this movie he puts animation. A streak becomes a literal theatrical production, which is why his work is so controversial, isn’t it? If you like it you call it stylized and idiosyncratic and imaginative, but if you don’t like it you call it mannered and stooped and the T-word, twee. I am in the first camp.

DETROW How about you, Bedatri? What’s, like, the definitive Wes Anderson thing for you?

CHOUDHURY: I mean, to add to everything Glen has said, I think that’s also how Wes Anderson designs a plot. He’s not trying to hide things from you. It’s all there for you to see. And it’s out there in a very expansive way, so you can miss it, but it doesn’t hide anything from you.

DETROW So Glen, set the stage for us. Is this movie in a fancy hotel or a ship or some kind of fantastic stop-motion animation set? Where are we going here?

WELDON: We are in the fictional French town of Ennui-sur-Blase. And like you said, it’s a love letter to the New Yorker, especially writers like Mavis Gallant and AJ Liebling and James Baldwin. It is also a love letter to classic French cinema. And I’m going to take it very deep here, Scott, and suggest that this particular Venn diagram might cross one or two NPR listeners.

DETROW: (Laughs) Probably. Bedatri, I heard this movie is divided in an interesting way.

CHOUDHURY: Yes.

DETROW: What’s the structure, and why is it important to enter?

CHOUDHURY: The movie has sort of three acts, and it’s broken up into stories and – or you could tell the evolution stories of three articles that come out in this issue of this magazine, which is called The French Dispatch. And quite interesting, this magazine makes discover the world of France and the events of this small French town to the inhabitants of Kansas. The readers are in Kansas, and I think – I mean, I would say it works wonders.

DETROW: Does this movie work for someone who doesn’t necessarily check the names of classic New York writers like we just did in this conversation?

CHOUDHURY: No, I would say it’s beautiful because, you know, I didn’t grow up in this country, and I didn’t grow up reading The New Yorker. I just think by, you know, the strength of the story, I think the movie holds up pretty well.

WELDON: Yeah, and I would say Wes Anderson’s movies are just fun to watch. Watching them – you’re going to be sitting in this theater smiling from ear to ear, just visually stimulated. I think there is an emotional heartbeat in this movie that I think is going to get you through.

DETROW All right. The three of us are clearly in the pro-Wes Anderson camp.

CHOUDHURY: Yeah.

WELDON: (Laughs) Yeah.

DETROW: It’s Glen Weldon from NPR, as well as Bedatri D. Choudhury. Thanks a lot you two.

CHOUDHURY: Thank you very much.

WELDON: Thanks.

DETROW: The film is called “The French Dispatch”. It’s out today.

