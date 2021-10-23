‘Maya and the Three’ features a cast of Latin American voicesExBulletin

The new Netflix series Maya and the Three takes place in a Latin American folklore inspired by the world. This is the work of the husband and wife team Jorge Gutierrez and Sandra Equihua.

SCOTT DETROW, HTE:

A new animated series releasing today on Netflix chronicles the adventures of a Latin American girl named Maya.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “MAYA AND THE THREE”)

ZOE SALDANA: (as Maya) A long, long time ago, when magic changed the world – at a time some don’t remember but our hearts will never forget.

DETROW: “Maya And The Three” features a cast of starry Latin American voices. And it was created by a team of husband and wife. NPR Mandalit del Barco reports.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

MANDALIT DEL BARCO, BYLINE: “Maya and the Three” takes place in a fictional Mesoamerican kingdom called Teca. His 15-year-old princess, Maya, is a warrior. She even has a red stripe painted on her eyes.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “MAYA AND THE THREE”)

SALDANA: (like Maya) If it has to be, it’s up to me.

DEL BARCO: Actress Zoe Saldana voices Maya, who sets out on a quest to fulfill an ancient prophecy.

SALDANA: There are a lot of things about Maya that I remember being – independent and rowdy.

DEL BARCO: Maya’s three brothers wear armor designed to look like jaguars. The triplets are voiced by actor Gael Garcia Bernal.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “MAYA AND THE THREE”)

GAEL GARCIA BERNAL: (As Jaguar triplets) Lance ready. Shield ready.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ROAR OF THE TIGER)

GARCIA BERNAL: (Like the Jaguar triplets) The tigers are even more ready.

DEL BARCO: The kingdom of Teca has pyramids, an underworld, and vengeful gods, including the god of war, earthquakes, bats, and wind and storm. They are voiced by Alfred Molina, Danny Trejo, Diego Luna, Kate del Castillo and Cheech Marin. Rosie Perez is the goddess of alligators. And Rita Moreno is a goddess who leads Maya in her quest. It’s an awesome who’s who, says Saldana.

SALDANA: Oh, my God. How did he get so many Latinos in one room? We should all do it more often.

DEL BARCO: It was artist, writer and director Jorge Gutierrez who brought them together for his epic story.

JORGE GUTIERREZ: Just kidding that they are “Lord of the Rings” brown people. But it really is a fantastic adventure inspired by the Aztecs, the Mayans, today’s Caribbean cultures and the Incas. But it’s the story of this rebellious girl who learns what it means to be a leader and a hero. And I’ve never seen, basically, a Mexican princess in movies and TV shows like this.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

DEL BARCO: Gutierrez says he’s always loved mythology. The 46-year-old host was born in Mexico City, where he visited the famous National Museum of Anthropology and its exhibits of ancient cultures.

GUTIERREZ: Being in this museum and seeing all these things when I was a kid, I went there, we have it all. Then I remember coming home, being very excited and telling my dad all about it. And he said, yes, Jorge, we come from the blood of warriors. And so it stuck with me.

DEL BARCO: Gutierrez says he was fascinated by the images of Popol Vuh, the sacred narrative of Mayan history and folklore. And as a teenager, he visited the ruins of Machu Picchu in Peru. For “Maya and the Three”, Gutierrez adapted some traditional folk characters and created new ones. He mixed his story with pieces of fantastic stories from JRR Tolkien and “The Wizard of Oz”. Gutierrez’s wife, Sandra Equihua, designed some of the characters in “Maya and the Three”. She says it’s their fantastic version of ancient Latin America.

SANDRA EQUIHUA: We are not anthropologists. We are not historians. We’re not trying to make a documentary. We’re not going to be able to nail everything exactly to the head. So this is our love letter.

DEL BARCO: Gutierrez says he wanted Maya to be strong and powerful, and not an object of desire, a prize, or a witch, as women were described in some of the old myths. And Gutierrez had his own muses.

GUTIERREZ: I have been surrounded by warrior women all my life, my sister, my mother and especially my wife, Sandra. And I met Sandra when she was a 17 year old rebel. And so I said, that’s it.

DEL BARCO: Gutierrez and Equihua met at a punk rock concert in Tijuana when they were both 17 years old.

GUTIERREZ: One of my arguments to her was, if you and I get together, we’re going to be the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo of the cartoons. I’m gonna get super fat and you’re gonna have a crazy eyebrow.

EQUIHUA: Jorge was blowing up those zingers. And he was just funny from the start.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

DEL BARCO: Together they created cartoons for Nickelodeon. Such as “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera”. And they both worked on Gutierrez’s 2014 film “The Book of Life”.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

DEL BARCO: The Day of the Dead themed film featured the voices of Diego Luna and Zoe Saldana and many others who are also in “Maya and the Three”. For this new series, Gutierrez and Equihua have lent their voices to embody the parents of Maya, King and Queen Teca.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “MAYA AND THE THREE”)

EQUIHUA: (As Queen Teca, non-English language spoken).

GUTIERREZ: (Like King Teca, non-English language spoken). Maya’s rebellious fire shines brightly, just like yours.

EQUIHUA: (As Queen Teca, laughing).

(EXCERPT FROM A KISSING COUPLE)

DEL BARCO: Gutierrez says “Maya and the Three” is part of their quest to represent Latinos on screen.

GUTIERREZ: Especially the kids who don’t see themselves as heroes and don’t see themselves participating in these epic quests and adventures. When you don’t see this stuff growing up, you start to wonder if I’m not cut out for greatness? Am I not meant to be a hero? And I just hope it’s a reminder – not only are you all heroes, but you come from heroes.

(EXCERPT FROM THE TV SHOW, “MAYA AND THE THREE”)

GUTIERREZ: (As King Teca) Come on, Maya.

DEL BARCO: You can watch “Maya and the Three” in English, Spanish and 28 other languages.

Mandalit del Barco, NPR News.

