The ten richest actors in Bollywood – Entertainment

In the race to cash in their skills in the industry, they have won lucrative businesses by devoting the trips of a lifetime to establishing their dream worlds. During this time, they found themselves on Forbes’ prestigious list of the highest paid actors in the world.

According to information shared by Indian media, in 2017 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar were ranked 8th, 9th and 10th respectively. Meanwhile, actor Akshay Kumar climbed to number six in 2020 with a whopping $ 48.5 million in annual revenue, beating Hollywood giants like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Will Smith and Jackie Chan.

Let’s take a look at the 10 richest male Bollywood stars:



The famous King Khan of the Bollywood industry – Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is billing around $ 13 million for his upcoming film Pathan, produced by Yash Raj Films. With more than 108 film titles under his name, the 55-year-old actor has pocketed a net worth of around $ 750 million.

According to the details, his production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced a number of box office hits since 2003. He is also co-owner of the Indian Premier League cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders, along with fellow actor Juhi Chawla, and benefits from lucrative brand deals with Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism, Reliance Jio d’Ambani and Tata Group’s BigBasket.

Amitabh Bachchan

The Big B of the Indian Film Industry – Amitabh Bachchan started his career in the 70s and since then has produced various hits in the industry and starred in many blockbuster films including recent hits like Piku ( 2015), Pink (2016) and Thugs of Hindustan (2018). The veteran actor has also appeared in the Hollywood film, including,

The Great Gatsby Movies (2013).

On top of that, the 79-year-old actor also has a variety of businesses. In 2013, he bought a 10 percent stake in Just Dial and owns a 3.4 percent stake in cloud computing company Stampede Capital.

According to Makaan’s shared sources, he also owns five luxury bungalows and two apartments in the Juhu area of ​​Mumbai, India, as well as farmland worth $ 1.5 million.

Salman Khan – US $ 260 million

With films like Wanted (2009) and Dabangg (2010), the Bhai of the Bollywood industry – Salman Khan has rebranded himself from a romantic comedy actor to an action star. According to details shared by Celebrity Net Worth, Khan earned an impressive US $ 40 million between 2017 and 2018.

The star also has his own production company called Salman Khan Films with reported operating income of around $ 400 million. The 55-year-old actor even appeared as a TV host for 10 Ka Dum and Bigg Boss and served as a brand ambassador for Pepsi, Suzuki and Emami Healthy.

Akshay Kumar – US $ 250 million

Forbes’ 2020 World’s Highest-Paid Celebrity List named Bollywood action maestro Akhshay Kumar. Last year he even made headlines for billing US $ 15 million for Aanand L. Rai’s upcoming film, making him the highest paid actor in India today.

However, Forbes explained that most of their money actually comes from approving everything from multivitamins to toilet cleaners. Not too bad, since Kumar is one of the few Indian actors to own a private jet.

Kamal Haasan – US $ 100 million

For a decade now, the Tamil superstar has been acting and producing hit films including Biwi No 1, Chachi 420, Hey Ram, Mumbai Xpress and Ramji Londonwaley.

In 2017, he was invited to host Bigg Boss Tamil (currently in its fourth season), where the first season became the most watched show in Tamil Nadu state in southern India. Haasan was reportedly paid US $ 2 million for the concert.

Shahid Kapoor – $ 70 million

After winning millions of hearts with his 2019 hit film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor increased his salary to $ 4.6 million per film, according to GQ India. The 40-year-old actor also owns two luxury homes in the Andheri and Juhu region, where the latter is worth more than $ 4 million.

With over 32 million subscribers at the time of writing (Shah Rukh Khan has 26 million, by comparison), Kapoor is also making a lot of money from social media promotions for brands like Brut, Reebok and Tommy Hilfiger. On top of that, in 2016 he launched his own fashion line called Skult which is now available in many popular e-commerce stores in India.

Hrithik Roshan – US $ 43-48 million.

In addition to his sharp selection on Bollywood projects, Hrithik Roshan is part of the list of the richest Bollywood celebrities. From acting roles to approval, Roshan is also making a lot of money with his clothing line called HRX worth $ 26 million, reports the Indian’s Economic Times.

According to information shared by the Hindustan Times, he received a whopping $ 10 million for his role as Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming Ramayana against Ranbir Kapoor for $ 800,000 for one day’s approval. From Asian Paints, Pepsi and Panasonic to Renault and Flipkart, it’s said to endorse at least 10 brands at any given time.

In addition, the 39-year-old also spends a big chunk on sneakers, expensive watches (Tag Heuer Grand Prix) and supercars (Audi A8 and Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG).

Saif Ali Khan – $ 40 million

Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former Indian cricket team captain Tiger Pataudi, is often seen at his ancestral home, the Pataudi Estate, which is worth over $ 100 million according to GQ India.

Although he comes from a royal line, Khan, 51, also owns two production houses named Illuminati Films and Black Knight Films, which have produced huge blockbusters such as Love Aaj Kal ( 2009) and Cocktail (2012).

On top of that, he also has an Indian formal wear line and furniture collection in partnership with Myntra called House of Pataudi. Additionally, the actor often appears in his wife Kareena Kapoor’s sponsored posts, where the “royal couple” can be seen endorsing products like baby wipes and electronics.

