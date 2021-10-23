Take inspiration from Bollywood divas and wear colors according to your zodiac sign; See the pictures





The Karwa Chauth fast is of particular importance to Hindu women in northern India. The Nirjala fast is observed every year in the month of Shukla Paksha Chaturthi Tithi of the month of Kartika. This year it will be celebrated on October 24. On this day, married women prepare for Solah shringar and wear new clothes while performing Karwa ChauthPuja. They eat “Sargi” before sunrise and keep a one-day fast with nothing. Usually married women wear red clothes on this day, but some women choose the color of their clothes according to their zodiac sign. Read: Karwa Chauth 2021: perfect gifts for your wife according to her zodiac sign It is considered auspicious to wear the clothes according to your zodiac sign on Karwa Chauth. Here are the lucky colors according to the zodiac sign for Karwa Chauth 2021. ARIES: (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19): Those who belong to the Aries zodiac sign are advised to opt for saris, lehengas, or red and gold suits on Karva Chauth day. TAURUS: (APRIL 20-MAY 20):Silver colored sarees, suits or lehengas will be lucky for Taurus women. GEMINI: (MAY 21-JUNE 20): Women with the Gemini zodiac sign should opt for green as it will bode well for the day of Karwachauth. CANCER: (JUNE 21 – JULY 22): For the Cancer zodiac sign, it is advisable to wear red sarees and colorful bracelets while performing Karwachauth Puja. LION: (JULY 23 – AUG 23): Leo women should wear colors like red, orange, pink or gold because these colors will turn out to be wonderful. VIRGIN: (23 AUGUST – 22 SEPTEMBER): Women with Virgo signs should wear red, green, or gold sarees on Karwa Chauth Day for a happy married life. BALANCE: (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 22):Libra women should wear clothes that are red, gold or silver in color. SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21): The color red will best suit women with the sign of Scorpio. You can also opt for a brown or golden lehenga, a sari or a suit. SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21): Women with the sign of Sagittarius are advised to wear sky blue or yellow colored clothing to please the moon god and seek the blessings for a successful married life. CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19):For Capricorn, blue will bode well. AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18):Women whose zodiac sign is Aquarius can wear blue clothes or silver clothes in Karwachauth. PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20): Yellow or gold or the combination of the two colors will satisfy all the wishes of Pisces on Karwa Chauth. Happy Karwa Chawth. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

