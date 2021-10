Scary Movies To Get You In The Halloween Spirit | Entertainment

What better way to get into the scary mind than curling up and watching scary movies. From spooky classics to family classics, we’ve got you covered Halloween. “Hocus Pocus” The Sanderson sisters are the perfect witches to get you ready for Halloween. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy star in this 1993 family Halloween classic in Salem, Massachusetts. “Scream” “Tell me your name, I’ll tell you mine.” Let’s go back to one of the best horror movies ever made. It’s a deadly game and a masked man is wreaking havoc throughout the city. The film, made in 1996, stars Drew Barrymore, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and Rose McGowan. “Halloween” If you are looking for a movie to give you nightmares, this is definitely the one. The franchise consists of 11 films but began with the original film, “Halloween” in 1978. The film tells the story of a man named Michael Myers who escapes from a lunatic asylum. He is on the hunt to kill his sister, played by Jamie Lee Curtis and brutally murders everyone in his path. “beetle juice” Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice !!! Forget the fears and insert a few laughs. “Beetlejuice” has been a fan favorite since its debut in 1988. Starring Michael Keaton as Beetlejuice, it tells the story of a deceased couple who haunt their home and the new people who live there. The films also star Alec Baldwin, Winona Ryder, and Geena Davis. “The Blair Witch Project” Do you remember how scared you were when you saw “The Blair Witch Project” in 1999? People flocked to see this film shot on a camcorder about three students who disappear into a forest and all that’s left is their video. Moviegoers watch these shaky footage trying to explain what happened to them. You will definitely sleep with the lights on. “Interview with the vampire” Who doesn’t love a Brad Pitt movie ?! Add in Tom Cruise, Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, a few vampires and you’ve got a cult Halloween classic. Adapted from Anne Rice’s novel, it tells how Pitt and Cruise transform Dunst’s character into a vampire. It received Oscar nominations and hasn’t ceased to haunt moviegoers ever since. “Practical Magic” In “Practical Magic”, Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman play two sisters who always knew they were different because they are witches. Their aunts raised them and taught them magic, but they grow up to learn that they are cursed. Every man they fall in love with ends up dying a tragic death. They must use their powers to try to break this curse once and for all and find their one true love. The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. From pretty flowering plants to succulents and unusual-looking cacti, Stacker has compiled a list of houseplants that anyone can grow at home without any effort. These plants are sure to brighten up corners, stairs, shelves, or even become conversation pieces as centerpieces. Click for more information.

