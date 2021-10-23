Baba Ramdev accuses Bollywood of ‘glamourizing drug culture’ in NCB drug trafficking investigation





Even as the NCB expanded the investigation into the Mumbaicruise drug trafficking case, Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Saturday accused Bollywood of allegedly glorifying and promoting the drug culture in the country. Speaking to reporters, Patanjali’s co-founder expressed concerns about young people, ordinary men in the country who view stars as their role model and blindly follow them would be seriously swayed by seeing them stuck in the drug business, such as cruise drug trafficking in Mumbai. Case. “Bollywood stars should all get together and clean up the garbage, otherwise it’s going to be deadly for them,” Baba Ramdev said. The Yoga Guru’s statement comes at a time when, in the Mumbai drug case, famous actor Ananya Panday’s name also came up along with Shah Rukh Khan’s son. Alleged “drug conversations” were found on Aryan Khan’s phone with Ananya Panday, where the two allegedly discussed the purchase of marijuana, sources said. While Aryan is staying at Arthur Road Prison, Ananya was questioned by BCN and summoned for the third time by the agency on Monday. Although Ananya has denied any connection, to establish the truth, the BCN will now examine the financial transactions between Aryan and Ananya, according to sources. Bollywood defends Aryan Khan Meanwhile, the Bollywood industry has been defending Aryan and Ananya from day one. Lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar recently broke his silence on the whole issue and called the case “a price the film industry is paying to be high profile.” Before Akhtar, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote a touching note for Shah Rukh Khan’s son. In the memo, the actor referred to the case as one of the “hardest balls to play” and suggested the 23-year-old allow himself to “burn”, “have the experience” and ‘add that he would’ grow better with them ‘after knowing which coins to keep and which to throw away. His ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan, had also shown support for Aryan. She wrote on Instagram: “I think it’s not Aryan Khan because he was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation has become an example to convey the excitement that some people feel when ‘they have a witch. kick people out of Bollywood. It’s sad and unfair because he’s a good boy. I support Gauri and Sha Rukh. “ The agency has so far arrested 27 people in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug trafficking case, including two Nigerians.

