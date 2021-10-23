Complete Guide: Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Everything you need to know for Saturday’s Round of 8 Intermediate Race and the 34th NASCAR Cup Series Cash-In Event of the 2021 season.

Or: Kansas Speedway, located in Kansas City, Kansas

Green flag: 3:18 p.m. ET

Grand Marshal:Eric Stonestreet, Emmy Award-winning actor

Overview:Whiteman Air Force Base B-2 Bomber

Television / Radio: NBCSN / NBC Sports app, MRN, NASCAR SiriusXM radio

Forecast: Showers and a thunderstorm. Maximum near 76 degrees and the probability of precipitation is 80%. New amounts of precipitation between a quarter and a half inch possible, according to NOAA.gov

Race distance:267 laps, 400.5 miles

Steps:80 | 160 | 267

Pit road speed:45 mph

Attention car speed:55 mph

Race purse: $ 7,972,577

Kansas 101: Get full low

Starting composition: see the full composition

Stall Missions: See Who Stops Where |Expert breaks down pit selections

Five to watch

Here are five great stories we’ll be following at Kansas Speedway.



1. Who is the next to lock up? Kyle larson hit his ticket to the Championship Final 4 at Phoenix Raceway with a dominating victory at Texas Motor Speedway. That leaves three places remaining for the other seven championship prospects to fight.Joey logano and Martin Truex Jr. find themselves in the most precarious point situations after unfortunate incidents in the Lone Star State. But as we know, winning in this format can cure everything. Of the seven still fighting for a place for the title, Ryan blaney is the only winless in Kansas. Denny hamlin and Logano each have three. Truex, Brad Keselowski and Kyle busch have two each. And reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott has one. A victory for a driver below the elimination line could very well create chaos at Martinsville Speedway. See where everyone is standing.

2. Another mile and a half and another week as a favorite to win Kyle larson. Larson is having a historic season overall, but more particularly in the 1.5 mile. He led the most laps in a single season on this type of track in Cup Series history. And with more than 2,000 laps ahead this season, he’s ranked among the best singles seasons of all time. You run every week to win, obviously. But you’re a well-positioned playoff driver, at some point you might be thinking of an alternate strategy. If Larson wins again, it’s one less guaranteed position taken off the table for the final race before Phoenix. Larson could steal the show once again, but it can be of great benefit to others – especially those with strong points – looking for a coveted birth in the finale.

3. CanBrad Keselowski continue its charge in the standings? Keselowski entered the Round of 16 squarely at the bottom of the standings with a lot of work to do. And then came Texas. The No.2 team posted incredible speed, placing in the top five most of the day and moving up to sixth place in the standings. It wasn’t a win, but it was a very promising start to another 1.5 mile track. He’s only finished once outside of the top six in Kansas in the last six races here, including a fourth place finish in that race last season and a top-three result in the spring. Could No.2 team driver Penske Ford Mustang prove to be Championship 4’s biggest dark horse?

4. If there is a current non-knockout driver to watch out for, there are strong reasons he should be Tyler reddick. He’s set to double his top 10 from a season ago and, if you don’t factor in the out-of-control crash at the Talladega Superspeedway, he’s averaging 5.7 over part of Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval and Texas. Still on the hunt for his first Cup Series victory, he certainly showed no signs of backing down, even after coming out of the round of 16. He’s in 10th place on average on 1.5-mile tracks this season and another good performance in Kansas could land him just inside. Reddick has had a mix of top 10 and below-par results in four career starts at Kansas City. Based on more recent results, expect it to be competitive throughout the afternoon.

5. There has been no repeat Cup Series champion since Jimmie Johnson’s five-game winning streak from 2006 to 2010. Chase Elliott try to change that. Elliott has a pair of wins this season, but none on 1.5 mile tracks. He enters Sunday’s race eight points below the elimination line and first in the 4 Championship. With the speed of Hendrick Motorsports at intermediates (and almost everywhere else) this season, eight points should be easy ground to catch up with. . This is if the # 9 team can avoid the pre-race mistakes. Having to start at the back may have cost him valuable Stage Points, although he rallied to win three in Stage 1 in Texas. With time running out and only two races to go to the final, look for Elliott and his company to clean up any technical errors. He was fifth in Kansas in the spring and sixth in that race last season.

Fast facts

Powerful statistics relevant to the race, brought to you by the experts at Racing Insights.

Sunday marks the 32nd race of the Cup Series in Kansas and the last race ever in a season.

The last five races in Kansas have been won by eitherJoe gibbs racing WherePenske team.

Five of Kansas’ last six winners have led 57 laps or less.

Denny hamlinis the only driver to win in Kansas after leading the most laps and he’s done it twice.

Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott ran the most laps in the top five of the playoffs.

Say what?

Notable quotes from sports stars ahead of Sunday’s race.

“This is obviously not the position you want to be in, but you weren’t out of it. We have two chances to win on tracks where we have been successful in the past. There is an outside chance of scoring points, but you can’t count on that with the strength of the teams we’re running in. Ultimately I’m not going to give up and our team isn’t going to give up, so we were going to do whatever we can these next two weeks and see what happens. – Martin Truex Jr., Toyota driver # 19 Joe Gibbs Racing

“We have found a setup that works really well for me. I don’t really know what clicked but the last four races have been really good for us. I really like this race track. It’s smooth, it’s wide, you can really work the tracks when you need to. It’s a fun race track and a track that we circled so that we could eventually win and punch our ticket. – Denny Hamlin, Toyota driver # 11 Joe Gibbs Racing



“My last Cup race was Texas 2019 with Marty and we’ve always been friendly and kept in touch. I’ve obviously raced in the Truck Series for the last couple of years, but when that opportunity presented itself with Fast it just made sense to get back together and race. Marty and I always talked about doing more races together when we were done in 2019, he said to me: It’s not goodbye, I’ll see you later. I’m looking forward to it. We have always had a lot of fun running together. I’ve always liked everyone at Gaunt Brothers Racing, I’m still friends with everyone there, I keep in touch all the time. Although it’s been since 2019, it doesn’t look like this at all. It’s like picking up where we left off. – Parker Kligerman, # 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota Driver