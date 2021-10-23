‘Rust’ filming accident left Alec Baldwin in ‘shock’, actor says heartbroken





Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza in an freak incident in Santa Fe on Friday with a prop gun on the sets of “Rust” – an independent film in which the actor of “It’s complicated” plays and produces. The tragic incident resulted in the accidental death of Hutchins, and Souza, who was also injured in the incident, survived after being treated for his injuries. The 68-year-old actor posted a statement on Twitter explaining his side of the story. He said he was speechless and was unable to express his shock and sadness in words.

Paying tribute to the late 42-year-old cinematographer, Baldwin said Hutchins was a “deeply admired colleague”. “I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to determine how this tragedy happened,” he wrote in an article. 1-There are no words to express my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hut https://t.co/urtz7JGLd4 – AlecBaldwin (HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) 1634916818000 In a follow-up tweet, Baldwin confirmed he was in contact with Hutchins’ husband and offered his support to the grieving family. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he wrote. 2- I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, t https://t.co/6HvBGQjU8Z – AlecBaldwin (HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) 1634917030000 According to some reports, the Hollywood Film Workers’ Union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Employees (IATSE) alleged that the propeller pistol in question had a “unique live spin”. A prop gun, according to “Variety,” is made of rubber or resin and would not be able to fire an actual bullet. A weapon capable of firing blanks would be called a “blank gun”. The union’s accusation came on a day that saw a wave of grief and anger on social media from those who knew and worked with Hutchins. Two staff from a local newspaper, a reporter and a photographer, said they saw Baldwin “in tears” after the incident, which the newspaper said had not yet been declared an “accident” by the office of the Santa Fe County Sheriff. Sources told the newspaper that Baldwin was questioned by investigators following the incident. However, no charges have yet been filed in connection with the case, which is under investigation, Juan Rios, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said in a statement, Fox News reported. The feelings of the colleagues of the late director of photography were expressed by director Adam Egypt Mortimer, who worked with Hutchins on the 2020 independent superhero mystery and thriller film “Archenemy”. I am so sad that I lost Halyna. And so furious that it could happen on a set. She was a brilliant talent who w https://t.co/tUyDsnnWfI – Adam Egypt Mortimer (@adamegypt) 1634869116000 Joe Manganiello, who starred in ‘Archenemy,’ also shared a note on the microblogging site. I am in shock. I was so lucky to have Halyna Hutchins as a DP on Archenemy. Amazing talent and great person https://t.co/bZlWcRIYj1 – JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) 1634876925000 At the time of the tragedy, “Rust” was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a popular filming location south of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Production of the film was halted “for an indefinite period”. “All of the cast and crew were absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we extend our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones,” said a spokesperson for Rust. Movies Productions LLC in a press release obtained by Deadline. “Rust,” written and directed by Souza, is said to be set in 1880s Kansas. Baldwin stars as an infamous outlaw who runs away with his 13-year-old grandson after the teenager was convicted of the accidental murder of a local rancher and ordered to hang. The film also stars Frances Fisher, Jensen Ackles, Brady Noon and Travis Fimmel. In addition to appearing in the film, Baldwin is a co-producer of the upcoming project.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/magazines/panache/rust-shooting-accident-left-alec-baldwin-in-shock-actor-says-hes-in-touch-with-halyna-hutchinss-family/articleshow/87218777.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos