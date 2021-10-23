Entertainment
After a fatal incident on the film set: grief and shock in Hollywood
Status: 10/23/2021 11:26 a.m.
The fatal incident during the filming of the western “Rust” shocks the film industry. It is still unclear how the shooting of a cameraman took place. Crew members reported inadequate security measures.
Just hours before the fatal shooting at the ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, there was apparently an outcry within the team. This is reported by several US media as well as the NPR radio network.
Catherine Guillaume
ARD-Studio Los Angeles
It was a low-budget production and many of the crew felt insecure and overworked, reports journalist Mandalit del Barco. A cameraman wrote on Facebook that the film’s producers treated local workers terribly. “The conditions were so bad that some members left the set the same day the shots were fired,” del Barco said.
Bad conditions – several terminations
Industry magazine “Deadline” also writes that some members of the film crew have tendered their resignations. Security concerns should therefore also have focused on the use of weapons on the spot.
On Thursday, “Rust” lead actor Alec Baldwin fired a propeller pistol, killing cameraman Halyna Hutchins. The director of the film, Joe Souza, was also shot and injured. He has now reportedly been released from the hospital, as one local actress tweeted.
The circumstances are still unclear
The sheriff in charge is investigating how the incident happened. However, accidents on set with firearms are rather unusual, Joseph Fisher told CNN news channel. This is a propmaster, a propmaster who takes care of these items on the board: “Usually we do a circle round with the team members. We show how the weapon works and introduce the safety measures that go with it. go with it. “
In this case, it would be a prop weapon that should have been filled with blank cartridges. But even with those blank cartridges, you have to be careful, as Fisher explains. They are not harmless, as these weapons also produce gas, heat, and air comes out of them. Even if no projectile is attached, something could fly off, says Fischer. “And it can cause injury from a distance of 7 to 15 meters, depending on the load.”
Apparently live ammunition
As reported by the New York Times newspaper, actor Alec Baldwin was reportedly told the gun would be safe before he was shot. Apparently it contained live ammunition. Police have an exact ammunition search and investigation warrant.
Baldwin reported on Twitter after the incident:
There are no words to express my shock and sadness at this tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins – a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague.
Baldwin, who is also the co-producer of the western, said he was cooperating with the police. Production company Rust Movie Productions said in a statement that it will also open an internal investigation.
Asking for consequences
There is sadness and shock in Hollywood. Many directors and actors and actresses have expressed their sympathy to the family of the late cameraman. At the same time, there are also demands for consequences: “There is no reason why real weapons are needed on set,” says for example director Bandar Albuliwi, who has now started a petition that wants ban weapons on film sets. “You can solve this with a computer trick, something has to change in Hollywood.”
There are always accidents on film sets, mainly with stuntmen. In 1993, while filming “The Crow,” lead actor Brandon Lee was shot dead after being hit by part of a cartridge barrel. Filming of the movie “Rust” has been stopped for the moment. It is not known how the project will unfold.
Shock in Hollywood – Reactions to Fatal Blows on the Set of Rust
Katharina Wilhelm, ARD Los Angeles, October 23, 2021 9:53 am
