Developing avenues to include the public square | News, Sports, Jobs

EPIC Companies, West Fargo, has officially announced plans to build a mixed-use development with public plazas for community programming in southwest Minot, near the under construction Trinity Hospital complex.

The development includes seven mixed-use buildings with commercial and residential spaces and an artificial outdoor ice hockey rink, a green space, a body of water, walking trails, a small stage, an underground parking for tenants and a space for programmable community activities.

Rentable public places will be managed by a non-profit entity. The space could potentially host hundreds of free community events each year, such as movie nights, ice skating, yoga classes, or family fun nights.

Development will be similar to The Lights in West Fargo and The Beacon in Grand Forks, two EPIC projects.

“The tracks will be a huge asset to the community and will build on the premise of the Magic City live, work and play mentality. We are proud to have a partner in EPIC Companies to see this next phase of Minot take shape ”, The mayor of Minot, Shaun Sipma, said in a press release.

The Tracks plays on the theme of railways and the oil industry, well known to Minot. With rustic touches, the design will incorporate Western inspirations, including the show “Yellow stone”, artifacts from Pendleton blankets and other timeless classics.

The development will also feature this same aesthetic in its architecture, such as lanterns / railway crossing signals for lighting, warm / auburn colors, railroad ties and more. While development is still ongoing, EPIC Companies says the project will pay homage to North Dakota’s heritage.

The tracks will be developed in phases. Construction of phase I starts in spring 2022 with the first two buildings. Building one will be named “Maverick” and building two will be named “Roughrider” to pay homage to the theme. Phase II will follow with the next two buildings and the public spaces of the square. Phase III will include the next set of buildings, the parking structure and the remaining part of the public square. The entire development is expected to be completed in 2026.

The architects planned for the first two buildings are EAPC and Ackerman Estvold, the construction being completed by Construction by EPIC. EPIC Management will manage commercial spaces and residential units.

EPIC is taking an underutilized space in the city and making it a destination for families, youth and adults, the company said. The future of development is moving towards action and entertainment to provide a better quality of life for the community, according to EPIC.

“The future is mixed use in order to maximize space and create valuable properties. Governor Burgum’s Main Street initiative is pushing for mixed-use properties and pedestrianized neighborhoods. We look forward to building relationships and developing The Tracks into a community space for everyone to enjoy ”, said McKenzy Braaten, vice president of marketing and public relations at EPIC Companies. “Many members of the EPIC team have roots in the Minot area and want to help promote great entertainment and events in the area.”

The Tracks plans to have several bars and restaurants with charity games that will be interactive and adapt to the public space. EPIC is looking to work with several commercial, retail and customer service companies to complete this development in what is expected to be a vibrant and active part of the city with the potential for continued growth.

“We are delighted to bring this project to the western part of the state and to continue our investment in the community of Minot. The Tracks is intended to be our biggest project and more amplified than our previous entertainment developments. It’s great to be such a big part of 58701 ”, said Braaten.

Other Minot projects that EPIC has developed or been a part of include Beaver Ridge, Park South I & II, and Blu on Broadway, which opened on October 1.

