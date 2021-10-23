Luxury car offered to Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, according to con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar: The India Tribune





New Delhi, October 23 Suspected con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in 21 cases, including the Election Commission corruption case, told reporters in a Delhi court on Saturday that he offered a luxury car to Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi . Chandrasekhar made the request while being produced by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in court, which sent him and his wife, actress Leena Maria Paul, to judicial custody in a case of money laundering involving alleged extortion of Rs 200 crore from a businessman’s wife here. The couple are said to have duped the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, Aditi Singh. As Chandrasekhar was taken to the courtroom by ED officials, reporters asked him if he had offered Fatehi a car. To that he replied, “Yes. “ When asked which car had he given the Bollywood actor, Chandrasekhar replied, “Why don’t you ask him?” The ED recorded Fatehi’s statement on October 14, during which he learned of Chandrasekhar’s gift, the agency said. Later that day, Special Judge Parveen Singh sent the couple into judicial custody until November 1 after the ED said he was still investigating the case to trace the proceeds of crime and determine the implication. others in the money laundering offense. The defendants, arrested on October 9 in this case, were brought before the court after their interrogation in police custody and the ED filed a plea asking the court to send them into custody. “In view of the arguments presented in the request, the defendants Sukesh Chandrasekhar and Leena Maria Paul are remanded in custody until November 1, when the other defendants must be presented,” said the judge. Previously, the ED had also recorded the statement of actor Jacqueline Fernandez in the case. The case was brought on the basis of an FIR filed by the Economic Crimes Wing of the Delhi Police Force over Aditi Singh’s complaint that in June last year a man posing as a senior Justice Department official offered to help secure bail for her husband, who was in prison at the time, in exchange for money. Shivinder Singh was arrested for alleged embezzlement in Religare Finvest Limited in 2019. According to the police, Chandrasekhar had called Aditi Singh. At the time of the incident, Chandrasekhar was being held in Rohini Prison in Delhi and engaged in extortion racketeering behind bars. Police then arrested two of his associates, who were running operations for him from outside the prison, and two senior Rohini prison officials for assisting Chandrasekhar. During the investigation, police discovered that a bank manager in Connaught Place and two of his associates were involved in questionable transactions for the movement of funds and the arrangement of cash. All three were arrested. “Chandrasekhar was the mastermind of this fraud. He has been part of the crime scene since the age of 17. He has several FIRs against him and is currently being held at Rohini Prison (in connection with the Delhi Police case), ”said the Director General. – PTI

