Alec Baldwin Shooting: Assistant Director Shouted ‘Knife’ Before Handing Actor Loaded Accessory Gun, Court Documents Sure | Ents & Arts News

Alec Baldwin was handed a loaded propeller pistol by an assistant director who indicated it was safe to use, moments before the actor shot his team member fatally, according to court documents.

Dave Halls yelled “cold gun” before handing him the gun on the set of the new western Rust, according to a search warrant filed in a Santa Fe court.

The documents suggest that neither Baldwin nor Halls knew the weapon was loaded with live ammunition.

The details emerged as reports suggested the film’s chief gunsmith said she didn’t feel ready to do the job on a previous film, and two members of the crew told the Los Angeles Times that ‘a gun had been unintentionally fired twice in the past few days. the fatal shooting.

Baldwin’s stuntman had been told the propeller firearm was unloaded, including blank, before firing both bullets last Saturday, according to two crew members who spoke to the newspaper.

The Los Angeles Times also reports that a half-dozen film crews walked away from the set to protest the working conditions hours before Halyna Hutchins’ fatal shooting on Thursday.

Employees felt that safety protocols were not being strictly followed on the Santa Fe Plateau, New Mexico, sources told the newspaper.

They added that at least one cameraman had complained to a production manager about gun safety.

Rust Movie Productions said it “had not been made aware of any official complaints regarding the safety of weapons or props on set” and would conduct an internal review of the proceedings.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Baldwin is heartbroken after filming



It comes as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the chief gunsmith in charge of the film’s guns, is said to have said that she was not sure whether she was ready for the job before taking on the role in a previous film.

Speaking in an interview after completing a role of chief gunsmith for Nicolas Cage’s film The Old Way, Ms Gutierrez-Reed said: “’I almost didn’t take the job because I wasn’t. not sure I’m ready, but I, it went really well. “

The gunsmith also reportedly admitted that she found loading blanks into a gun to be “the scariest thing” and enlisted the help of her father, famous gunsmith Thell Reed, to overcome his fear.

Following Thursday’s filming, the executive producer of ABC crime drama “The Rookie” announced that the series will no longer use “real” weapons because the “safety of our cast and crew is too important. “.

Cackling was shot in the chest and the director Joel Souza, who was standing behind her, was hit in the shoulder after Baldwin unloaded the propeller gun.

The 42-year-old cinematographer has died, while Mr Souza was injured and has since been released from hospital.

On Friday, investigators obtained the warrant to document the scene where the incident took place.

The gun that was fired was taken as evidence, along with Baldwin’s bloodstained costume for the film.

Investigators also seized firearms and ammunition that were being used on the set.

The gun that was fired had been placed on a cart by Ms. Gutierrez-Reed, along with two other guns.

Picture:

In a now-deleted Instagram post, a photo shows the actor on set before the incident



Mr Halls grabbed the gun from the cart, which was outside a wooden structure where a scene was taking place, and brought it inside Baldwin, a detective wrote in the documents judicial.

Meanwhile, the film’s writer, Mamie Mitchell, said she was standing next to Ms Hutchins when she was shot.

“I ran out and called 911 and said ‘bring everyone, send everyone,” she said.

“This woman left early in her career. She was an extraordinary, rare, very rare woman.”

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





“A real talent”: tributes paid to Halyna Hutchins



Baldwin said he was devastated by the shooting in a tweet on Friday.

“There are no words to express my shock and sadness over the tragic accident that claimed the life of Halyna Hutchins, a deeply admired wife, mother and colleague,” he wrote.

“I am fully cooperating with the police investigation to explain how this tragedy happened and I am in contact with her husband, offering my support to him and his family.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player





Police on the set where Alec Baldwin shot a woman



“My heart is broken for her husband, their son and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Rust’s production has been halted, and the company making the film has said it provides consultancy services to everyone related to it.

Meanwhile, Mrs Hutchins’ husband, Matt Hutchins posted a tribute on Twitter expressing the “enormous” loss of his family, with a photo of the director of photography.

Halyna has inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too significant to be summed up in words. Our loss is enormous and we ask the media to respect my family’s privacy as we deal with our grief. We thank everyone for sharing pictures and stories from their lives. pic.twitter.com/LgEp4XVkja – Matt Hutchins (@mhutchins) 23 October 2021

Baldwin’s daughter, Ireland, said she wished she could hug her father “very tight” after the incident.

Writing on Instagram, she said: “My love and support goes out to the family and friends of Halyna Hutchins. I send healing thoughts to Joel Souza.”

Baldwin was seen outside the sheriff’s office in tears after Thursday’s shooting.





Detectives said he voluntarily made a statement.

Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, said the investigation remained open and active.

No charges have been filed and witnesses continue to be questioned by detectives, he said.

The incident has been compared to the death of Brandon Lee, son of late martial arts star Bruce Lee, who died while filming a death scene for the movie The Crow in 1993 when he was 28.

The .44 caliber weapon used was supposed to fire blank, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.