Kanye West’s former Hollywood Hills home is for sale





Let’s go back to 2003, long before Ye (née Kanye West) made the cover of Forbes magazine and even before he released his first studio album. One of the Chicago mogul’s first follies as a successful music producer was this Hollywood Hills home, which he bought for around $ 1.8 million in December of that year. Sequestered just above Hollywood Boulevard and directly under Mount Olympus, near the eastern end of Los Angeles’ Sunset Strip, the contemporary home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms in 4,200 square feet of living space. life on many levels. West quickly gave the property a brutalist-tinged makeover in his signature minimalist style, and continued to live there as his fame and bank account balances grew. He ended up holding the property for a very long time, especially by celebrity standards – he only sold the place in 2017. During his 14 years of ownership, West occupied the house as a bachelor and then briefly shared it with Kim Kardashian. The couple quickly moved into an expensive Bel Air mansion, though they reportedly kept the Hollywood Hills property in their wallet because Kardashian used it as storage space for her giant wardrobe overflow. . (No seriously.) With their new Hidden Hills mega-resort finally completed, the Kardashian-West Hollywood property sold for just under $ 3 million to its current owner – Rufus Hankey, a son of local billionaire Don Hankey. It looks like Hankey has changed little about the house in the four years since he got the keys, with all of those decor touches from Kanye still intact. Young Hankey has now moved to the supervised community of Beverly Park, where he recently deposited $ 27 million on the former estate of late media mogul Sumner Redstone. So the Hollywood Hills dig has recently been put back on sale, looking a lot like it was in 2017, but asking for a raise of $ 3.699 million. Highlights include an imposing all-concrete front facade, secured by an elaborate camera / home automation system, hardwood floors and Venetian plaster, a sleek kitchen that looks more like a chic bar than a “normal” kitchen. , and a huge master suite on the middle level of the house with a bathtub located under a large window. The listing effusively describes the style of the house as “Tulum-modern”, which makes it feel like “a beautiful resort”. And even though it will cost you $ 3.7 million to live like Kanye, take a look at this sight! From its perch in the hills, dynamite views loom over the entire LA skyline, from downtown to the ocean. Myles lewis to Compass and Skye Louise Lamb at Premier Realty Services are the listing agents.

