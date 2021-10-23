Melissa McCarthy wants to be a math teacher | Entertainment





Melissa McCarthy says she would be a great math teacher. The Nine Perfect Strangers star, 51, said a highlight of teaching her children at home during the pandemic was helping them with their sums. She said OK! Magazine that she would teach third and fourth grade math “but wouldn’t want to be a” high school teacher “. The SPY actress has explained in detail why she would love it, saying it fits with her passion for puzzles. Melissa said: I really like him. I do not know why. It sounds like something where you get a prize at the end; like when you succeed. I think that’s why I also love crossword puzzles. I really enjoy the process of this one. I mean, it was really taxing with all of Zoom’s schooling, but I think I enjoyed teaching my youngest math too much. I really got into it. I did slideshows and they were like, Oh my God, just finish McCarthy. The Gilmore Girls actor has two daughters Vivian, 14, and Georgette, 11, with his Bridesmaids co-star Ben Falcone, whom she married in 2005, and explained how motherhood is has had an impact on her life as it causes constant worry. She said: Becoming a parent changes everything. I think it changes your life so much better, but also so much scarier. You still think, am I doing it wrong? What will they remember at 30? Do I trust them? I think kids force you to hold the mirror in front of you and that’s a good thing. You are constantly trying to be better, but sometimes you fall, stumble, and stumble. But life is much better with them. “

