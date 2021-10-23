6 Lesser Known Facts About Malaika Arora Every Fan Should Know





In addition to generous portions of grace, elegance, poise and oomph over the years, Malaika Arora has made her way into the hearts of Indian audiences since her celluloid debut in the iconic song, Chaiyya Chaiyya of Dil Se .. (1998). The multi-hyphen is an actor, producer, model, and style writer who is now making waves as a judge on shows like Indes Next Top Model and Best dancer in India. Arora has come a long way since the days of VJing and continues to live her life on her own terms, garnering the love and respect of her fans. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, we unearthed 6 lesser known facts about him. 1. She didn’t always have Bollywood aspirations As a child, Arora aimed to become a teacher and even became interested in child psychology when she was in school. As she got older, her plans took a different path and she found her place in the television industry. 2. She considers herself a tomboy Arora hasn’t always been the sultry mermaid we know. In an interview, she revealed that growing up she was a tomboy and never really cared about feminine things. 3. She is a professional dancer Have you ever watched Arora’s effortless movements and wondered where she got them from? Her relationship with dance dates back to her childhood when she started showing promise as a dancer at the age of 4. The model is trained in ballet, jazz ballet and Bharatanatyam. 4. She loves food Considering the intensity with which the star exercises to maintain her enviable figure, you wouldn’t immediately think of her as a die-hard foodie. But true to her Malayali roots, Arora loves her rice, sambar, seafood and fish curry. For some people, rice and starch don’t work, but that’s fine with me, she says. 5. Her love for food extends to her skin care The secret behind Arora’s rosy glow is surprisingly not the luxury skincare products, but the good beetroot slices from the kitchen. She says the vegetable also hydrates her skin and gives it all the nutrients it needs. Next destination, the kitchen. 6. She’s a fan of Hrithik Roshan The star, who has a large herd of loyal fans, is, in turn, a huge fan of Hrithik Roshan. His dancing skills, in particular, never fail to impress him. I can’t say we blame her. Read also : 6 fun facts about Ranbir Kapoor that every fan should know 10 interesting facts about Alia Bhatt that you probably never knew

