The spokesperson for the actor on the interrogation of the agency





The statement comes two days after Jacqueline Fernandez testified before the Directorate of Execution (file) New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify as a witness by the Directorate of Execution (ED) in a money laundering case over 200 crore, her spokesperson said on Saturday. The statement comes two days after the actor filed with the federal agency after ignoring his summons at least three times earlier. Ms Fernandez’s spokesperson said she would cooperate fully with the agency in the investigations. Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify as a witness by the ED. She has duly recorded her statements and will also cooperate with the agency in the future in investigations. “Jacqueline also categorically denies the defamatory allegations made about the relationship with the couple involved,” the spokesperson said in a statement. On Wednesday, the actor’s statement was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a money laundering case filed against alleged crook Sukesh Chandrashekar and his wife actress Leena Maria Paul. Ms Fernandez, 36, had already appeared before the federal agency in the case in August and had recorded her statement. Actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, 29, recorded her statement to ED last week in the case. Ms Fatehi’s representative had said that she was the victim in the case and that as a witness she is cooperating and assisting the police in the investigation. Mr Chandrashekhar and Ms Paul were recently arrested by the ED while being held in a local jail after being arrested by Delhi police for cheating on certain people, including figures like the wife of the former promoter of Fortis Healthcare, Shivinder Mohan Singh. Aditi Singh. In August, the ED raided some of Mr. Chandrashekhar’s premises and seized a sea-facing bungalow in Chennai, Rs 82.5 lakh in cash and more than a dozen luxury cars. He said in a statement that Mr. Chandrashekhar was a “known crook” and that he was being questioned by Delhi police in a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and extortion to the tune of approximately Rs 200 crore. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

