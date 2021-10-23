2021 Hollywood Casino 400 odds, forecast: model reveals surprising picks for Kansas, NASCAR playoffs

The NASCAR playoffs continue Sunday at Kansas Speedway. With only three races to go in the season, Kyle Larson secured his place in Championship 4 with a win last week. Now he will be looking to extend his 51-point lead at the top of the NASCAR rankings at the Hollywood Casino 400 2021. Larson has eight wins this season, while no other driver has more than four and he is the favorite to make them. nine. on Sunday.

Larson will be on the post when the Green Flag drops at 3 p.m. ET and is the 9-4 favorite in the latest 2021 odds at Caesars Sportsbook’s Hollywood Casino 400. Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott are both 13-2 in the 2021 NASCAR rating in Kansas, while Ryan Blaney (15-2), Kyle Busch (15-2) and Martin Truex Jr. (17-2) are all better than 10-1 too. Before you run through the Hollywood Casino 400’s 2021 starting lineup and forecast 2021 NASCAR in Kansas, be sure to see the latest 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Developed by Mike McClure, Predictive Data Engineer for Fantasy Pro and SportsLine, this exclusive NASCAR prediction model simulates each race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

The model started the 2020 season paying big by picking Denny Hamlin to win his second consecutive Daytona 500 at 10-1. The model also called Kevin Harvick’s victory in Atlanta and scored nine top 10s in that race. McClure then used the model to lock in a 10-1 bet on Hamlin for his victory in Miami.

At the Brickyard, the model called Harvick the fourth win of the season. Then in the 2020 NASCAR playoffs, the model nailed his Choice of NASCAR in back-to-back races, calling Denny Hamlin to win 17-2 at Talladega and Chase Elliott to win 7-2 at Charlotte Roval.

In the 2021 season, McClure nailed Martin Truex Jr. to win at Martinsville for a solid 3-1 win. The model also nailed Kyle Larson by winning the NASCAR All-Star Race at 5-2 in Texas and again hit Larson at the Ally 400 for another 5-2 payout. He also called on Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout, then correctly predicted Kyle Larson would win last week in Texas for an 11-4 payout. Anyone who followed his lead on these coins has seen huge returns.

Now the model has simulated the 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 10,000 times. Head over to SportsLine to see the full projected NASCAR standings in Kansas.

Best Predictions 2021 Hollywood Casino 400

A surprise: the model is high on Joey Logano, even though he’s an 18-1 long shot in the last NASCAR at Kansas 2021 odds. He’s a target for anyone looking for a huge paycheck. Logano is technically not in a ‘win to get in’ situation, but he’s 43 points behind on the threshold of fourth place and a win is his most likely path to the Championship 4.

Logano is a three-time winner at Kansas Speedway, including a victory last season at the Hollywood Casino 400 2020. He led 47 laps in that race and also won the fall race in Kansas in 2014 and 2015. He led in 12 of the last 16 races on the 1.5 mile oval and it’s a solid bet to work its way forward on Sunday.

Huge shock: Ryan Blaney, one of Vegas’ favorites at 15-2, stumbles big and fails to make it into the top 10. There are much better values ​​in this busy 2021 Hollywood Casino 400 starting grid Blaney has moved up from sixth to second in the 2021 NASCAR rankings with top 10 rankings over the past two weeks, but Kansas hasn’t been kind to him lately.

He finished 21st in the spring and has now finished outside the top 20 in five of his last seven starts on the 1.5-mile asphalt tri-oval. Blaney has won a 1.5 mile track (Atlanta) this season, but he’s also finished outside the top ten three times. This inconsistency with his setup could be a problem again in Kansas.

How to make 2021 NASCAR picks in Kansas

The model is also targeting four other drivers with a NASCAR 2021 Kansas rating of 15-1 or higher in a serious attempt to win it all. Anyone who supports these pilots could strike hard. You can see all of the model’s NASCAR picks on SportsLine.

So who wins the Hollywood Casino 400 2021? And what long shots do you need to save? Check out the latest NASCAR 2021 Kansas odds below, then visit SportsLine now to see the full leaderboard planned for 2021 Hollywood Casino 400, all from the model that correctly predicted Kyle Larson’s big win in Texas last week.

2021 Hollywood Casino 400 odds

Kyle Larson 9-4

Denny Hamlin 13-2

Chase Elliott 13-2

Ryan Blaney 15-2

Kyle Busch 15-2

Martin Truex Jr. 17-2

William Byron 12-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Brad Keselowski 15-1

Joey Logano 18-1

Alex Bowman 25-1

Tyler Reddick 30-1

Kurt Busch 30-1

Christophe Bell 30-1

Matt DiBenedetto 75-1

Austin Dillon 75-1

Ross Chastain 100-1

Daniel Suarez 150-1

Aric Almirola 150-1

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200-1

Chase Briscoe 200-1

Chris Buescher 250-1

Bubba Wallace 250-1

Cole Custer 300-1

Ryan Newman 300-1

Erik Jones 300-1

Michael McDowell 750-1

Ryan Preece 1000-1

Anthony Alfredo 2500-1

Justin Haley 2500-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

David Starr 5000-1

Chad Finchum 5000-1

Josh Bilicki 5000-1

Cody Ware 5000-1

Joey Gase 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

Parker Kligerman 5000-1

Quin Houff 5000-1

Ryan ellis 5000-1

NASCAR 2021 Ranking

1. Kyle Larson 4123 points

2. Ryan Blaney 4072

3. Denny Hamlin 4064

4. Kyle Busch 4063

5. Chase Elliott 4055

6. Brad Keselowski 4048

7. Martin Truex Jr. 4041

8. Joey Logano 4020