Can Alec Baldwin ever come back from this Hollywood tragedy?





His altercations with the press were enough to whiten the hair of any publicist. In October 1995, he apologized for assaulting a photographer while bringing his three-day-old daughter, Ireland – along with his then wife Kim Basinger – from hospital. And 2013 was a particularly tense year: in February, he denied using racist slurs against photographer Gary Miller; in June, he would have called a writer a toxic little queen; in August, he was photographed pinning a photographer onto the hood of a car. He was kicked off flights, insulted all of Florida and his Up Late talk show with Alec Baldwin was canceled after he was accused of shouting homophobic slurs at another photographer. He even had the nerve to confront the New York cops after being arrested for cycling the wrong way on Fifth Avenue, ending up with a disorderly driving charge. In 2020, a scandal erupted around his second wife Hilaria, a 37-year-old yoga teacher whom he married in 2012, and mother of six of his seven children with her supposed Spanish heritage and her accent questioned, after that it was revealed that she was born in Boston. . Baldwin launched a bizarre attack on social media, lambasting his accusers like worn coasters with the stains on them. Then there’s the famous furious tirade he left on Irelands, then 11, voicemail in 2007, revealed in court during his custody battle for Basinger, where he treated his daughter. of a rude and thoughtless little pig. The actor later told Playboy that he considered taking his own life as a result of the incident. And yet, Baldwin inspires a loyalty that survives each of these setbacks. He usually apologizes publicly after losing his temper and regularly quits social media at least for a while. He has reunited with his daughter, who likes to tease him by posting publicly on Instagram photos of them reading If I Were a Pig. Last week, she took to Instagram to express her grief after the shoot: wishing she could hug my dad really hard today. At the height of MeToo, actresses who had worked with Baldwin over the years phoned him, warning him that reporters had asked him if he had groped them. No story has ever materialized and calls suggest that Baldwin inspires not only loyalty, but a sense of protection as well. People want to take care of him, even if he doesn’t take care of himself. In that sense, it is almost unique to Hollywood. When other stars fall out of favor, a feeling of oh at last often reverberates in the industry. With Baldwin, there is never the feeling that his peers are hoping he stumbles.

