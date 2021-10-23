Dwayne Johnson: The love I get from Bollywood actors means a lot to me | Hollywood





Many Bollywood actors, including Varun Dhawan, have repeatedly expressed their affection for wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson. And the 49-year-old who worked with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the 2017 film Baywatch, reveals that he never goes unnoticed. I get a lot of love from Bollywood actors and I appreciate the love. I see what they post and how they comment. It means a lot to me, says Johnson, who will then be seen in Red Notice on Netflix. A lot of times, [since they are] actors [they could be just] acting, but the love I get from a lot of actors in India is genuine. I can feel it, all the way, here. I love the energy and the love of India has been amazing over the years, admits Johnson, who quickly adds, By the way, I was following that love when I was wrestling in WWE because wrestling is so important in India. The actor, who is also known by his ring name, The Rock, continues, I wrestled full time … maybe three to four years. It was a very short career. And I have never been to India. But I can’t wait to get there. The love that I had as a wrestler and now certainly as an actor (is amazing). I keep hearing this, you blow up India (sic). Cinematically, one thing his fans love about the acting world is his penchant for action comedies, something that will be seen again in his latest adventure. Red Notice, who also considers him a producer. The Jumanji: the next level (2019) the actor explains, It’s important because it’s (like a) exit. I like the convergence of humor and action in my films. I feel like today’s headlines are tomorrow’s punchlines. What can be difficult for us today, we can always laugh at it the next day. Mixing humor and action has become a staple of my career. Red Notice stars Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot as well as Johnson. Speaking of his co-star Reynolds, who he worked with in Hobbs & Shaw (2019) Also, Johnson shares, Ryan is a really funny, witty guy with several layers to his sense of humor. He brings this awesome fun dynamic between us. We have been friends for a very long time. We literally started our careers together that same year. We are 20 years behind us and our chemistry has worked and people will see it in Red Notice as well.

