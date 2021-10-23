The Hollywood Museum’s Dungeon of Fate is now open





In 1931, Bela Lugosi and Carl Laemmle brought Bram Stoker’s Dracula to the big screen. Shortly after, on November 21, 1931, Boris Karloff gave us the man who created and defined the monster, along with Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. It was 60 years later that Thomas Harris’ novel The Silence of the Lambs became the first horror film to win the Oscar for Best Picture. In fact, the film had a total of five Oscars that night, including Best Director – Jonathan Demme, Best Actor – Sir Anthony Hopkins, Best Actress – Jodie Foster, and Best Screenplay and Screenplay by Ted. Tally. This year, the Hollywood Museum is celebrating the 30th anniversary of this historic production, with the full set including movie props on display. Today, Patron’s worst nightmares come to life in the Dungeon of Doom at the Hollywood Museum. To celebrate the historic, five-time Oscar-winning event, The Silence of the Lambs, Hollywood Museum President and Founder Donelle Dadigan invited VIPs and the press to a small Covid event to kick off the Halloween festivities . Those in attendance included George Chakiris, Carolyn Hennesy, Anson Williams, Ruta Lee, Hank Garrett, Elaine Ballace, Bruce Vilanch, Diana Lansleen, Judy Tenuta, Tracy Weisert, Geoffrey Mark, Ray Proscia, Alice Amter, Kate Linder, Tyrone DuBose, the D’Ambrosio twins (Bianca and Chiara) and the special guest speaker and currently Scream Queen, Dee Wallace. The museum has used the 18 months constructively and is proud to announce that the museum’s ventilation and filtration system has been improved and is now equipped with quality filters for hospitals and schools, including UV blue light – the filtration systems that have been installed – in each of our ventilation units – to neutralize – allergens and pollens in the air, AND kill up to 99.9% of molds, germs and viruses that can cause COVID -19, so that when the museum reopens, the public and regulars as well as our staff can feel comfortable and fully enjoy the exhibits without worry. However, masks are still mandatory at this time. Dadigan commented, “We are so happy to once again be able to welcome our fans from the United States and very soon from around the world, back to the Hollywood Museum, we have been looking forward to this day after the pandemic. Our priority is safety. of the public and ensure that everyone has the best experience on their return to the museum. “ The museum dungeon features a rare and unique story of Hollywood horror and suspense over the years, including the original and complete prison sale set used for the filming of “The Silence of the Lambs” and is the one of the museum’s most popular prints throughout the year, with items that include original costumes and props used in the making of the film. In fact, the museum’s number one fear fan request comes from people asking to stay overnight in Hannibal Lecter’s prison cell. Some of the many other historical horrors that guests discover in the museum’s dungeon include Dracula, Frankenstein and his fiancée, as well as the original costumes of the terrible trio Freddy (Nightmare on Elm Street), Jason (Friday the 13th) and Michael (Halloween) . Also amassed in the exclusive collection Pennywise (It / It Chapter 2), Annabelle (The Conjuring), Chucky and his fiancee in costumes worn by Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen in Sweeney Todd, as well as The Walking Dead, Underworld, Van Helsing, Blair Witch Project, and the classic Frankenstein, Dracula, Vampira and Elvira costumes, as well as the animatronics dog (aka The Beast) from The Sandlot, The Werewolf head from The Howling, and death masks from Vincent Price, Bella Lugosi, Lon Chaney, Christopher Lee, Boris Karloff and Peter Lorre and more. A special attraction was the presence of The Ecto1 Mobile from the original Ghostbusters movie to be on display outside the Hollywood Museum to promote the Ghostbusters: Hollywood Museum exhibit opening November 4th. Tickets for the Hollywood Museum can be purchased here: http://thehollywoodmuseum.com/exhibit/exhibit-the-dungeon-of-doom/

