Mt. Pleasant Celebrates Successful Mid-South Barbecue Festival





Organizers estimate that the Mid-South Barbecue Festival this year saw the most visitors in the event’s 13-year history. The event draws around 5,000 and 7,000 visitors each year, but last Saturday’s event, the first since the spread of the coronavirus, likely attracted even greater attendance, according to estimates from members of the eventboard . We had a record number of people, said Donna Morency, director of the Mt. Pleasant Community Development Corporation and one of the 15 board members running the event. The high turnout comes despite the incoming storms that led to the community event’s premature end last Friday. The event continued under clear skies last Saturday, with an influx of new visitors. The slowly roasted barbecue quickly sold out that afternoon, while musical performances and family activities continued into the evening with dancing and fun thanks to the Music City Rhythm Connection and rock band. from Mt. Pleasants, Box of Rox. Morency said the participation was a step forward for the community despite events being canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus. It was really important for our community to get back to it after COVID-19, Morency said. I think people are ready to go out. She said the turnout shows the community is recognized across the region for the two-day weekend event that takes place each October. It continues to draw a big crowd in town and is good for the whole community, Morency said. I think everyone enjoyed it. It’s a local community festival with great barbecue, and Mt. Pleasant is known for it. Music and shopping continue this fall at Mt. Pleasant The historic community a short drive south of Columbia continues to welcome weekend visitors and downtown shoppers with a series of similar events in the weeks to come. The city’s annual Music on the Porch concert series ended on Saturday with a performance by NatasiaGreyCloud at 203 Pleasant Street. The singer who grew up in Newberg, Oregon, and now resides in Nashville, appeared in the 2019 season of The Voice. Main Street Mt. Pleasant Sip and Stroll 5-7: 00pm Nov 4 will host the end of the year celebrations at its convenience stores, offering treats and special sales under the theme of 12 Days of Christmas. Then, on November 27, Mt. Pleasant will host its Small Saturday Shop and Cruise-In with another round of special sales from local small businesses in the city, as well as a classic car drive-through in the city’s public plaza. For more information on upcoming events at Mt. Pleasant, find the full schedule on the website https://visitmountpleasanttn.com/. Join Mike Christenat [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MikeChristenCDH and on Instagram @michaelmarco. Please consider supporting his work and that of other Daily Herald journalists by subscribing to the publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.columbiadailyherald.com/story/entertainment/events/2021/10/23/mt-pleasant-celebrates-successful-mid-south-barbecue-festival/6106675001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos