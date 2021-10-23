Let’s stop killing ourselves, Nollywood Actor, Jim Iyke tells Igbo





By Chinonso Alozie Popular Nollywood actor James Ikechukwu Esomugha, known as Jim Iyke, on Saturday called on the Igbo to stop killing each other. Iyke made this appeal to Owerri by reaching out to hundreds of young people at the Social Media Fest organized by Excel Ajah. The actor described the violence in Igboland as a house fought against and collapsed. According to Iyke, the Igbos should find a better way to amplify their voices without shedding blood. He also described the Igbos as the most disenfranchised in Nigeria and advised that the Igbo leaders should work towards correcting poor governance in the region. He began by saying as captured by Vanguard: “The Social Media Fest is a great event. now is the time for us to meet. It’s like helping the youngest to have a space in the digital world and in the right direction. It’s about content for the future. If you don’t develop this industry, it becomes a problem. When Vanguard asked about the role of government in the development process, he said, “In this country we have had the worst governors lately. For us in the South East take care of ourselves. We are the most disenfranchised entity in Nigeria. Let our leaders understand this and do what it takes to move forward. “ Regarding the violence and banditry in Igboland, he said: “No one tolerates bad things. Discussion remains the way forward. We can amplify our voices in so many ways instead of killing ourselves. Remember that this destruction is not outside Igboland, but inside our land. We are killing ourselves. A house that fights in the same house will only collapse. Also speaking, Social Media Fest organizer Excel Ajah said, “This program was organized to change the discourse about our city, our state, our communities because we see that there are negative news, prostitution, yahoo yahoo, so a lot of guys are doing amazing stuff that hasn’t been caught. “We use this to convey a positive image of ourselves and the communities. The good guys do a good job in this city. We want to change the narrative. A lot of people there are afraid to come in, but look at us everywhere, it’s peaceful. When we walked in you see a different Owerri than what people post on social media which is a bad impression about us. Some of the young people at the Social Media Fest in Owerri on Saturday. Breaking News Nigeria

