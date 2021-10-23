Alec Baldwin ignored gun safety rule # 1, expert says





Alec Baldwin broke gun safety rule # 1 before the fatal shootout on the set of Rust, a Hollywood gun expert told The Post. Loaded or unloaded, a gun is never pointed at another human, said Bryan Carpenter, who directs Dark Thirty Movie Services. Even on a movie or TV set, he said you never let a gun barrel cover something you don’t intend to destroy. The propeller pistol had failed twice on Oct. 16 and once the week before, according to the Los Angeles Times, and union workers said the “Rust” set had been plagued by safety concerns, prompting them to get out in the hours leading up to the tragic shooting. The International Theater Employees Alliance also claimed that Halyna Hutchins was killed by a live bullet, which should never have been on a film set, said Peter Lake, former filmmaker and member of the United States National Shooting Team. Hollywood gun expert thinks Alec Baldwin broke the most important rule in gun handling. Jim Weber / The New Mexican “I don’t see any reason why there would be a live round anywhere on the set. They are generally prohibited on film sets. There is no explanation I can think of why there would be an actual bullet from a gun on the set. You definitely wouldn’t have it in the hands of an actor, ”Lake told The Post. Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was killed when Baldwin fired a handgun while she was behind the camera, filming him, on Thursday. Director Joel Souza, who was standing near Hutchins, was also injured in the shooting. The weapon was declared cold by a crew member, while specific details of the shooting remain unclear and are investigated, including traces of the events that set the deadly gun between Baldwin’s hands. Nonetheless, Carpenter said, the weapon Baldwin wielded was clearly pointed at another human being. The weapons consultant cited what he called Col. Jeff Coopers four fundamental principles of gun safety. All guns are still loaded. Even if they’re not, treat them like they are, reads Rule # 1 from Cooper, an influential gun safety expert who died in 2006. While reports call the firearm an accessory weapon, Carpenter said the label can be misleading. Some shooting guns are real rubber props. But others, like the one used on the set of Rust, are capable of deadly force. The consultant also said that for security purposes, actual firearms used in television and film productions are generally aimed at a dummy point, and not at equipment, actors or crew members, as was the case with the weapon handled by Baldwin.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/23/baldwin-ignored-no-1-rule-of-gun-safety-hollywood-weapons-expert/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos