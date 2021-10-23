Aditya Chopra to Make DDLJ a Broadway Show





Aditya Chopra directed Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge in 1995. 26 years later, the director is ready to remake the project. No it’s not a remake, Aditya is going to sew the same story in a Broadway musical. The director said in his official statement that he wanted to go back to the original concept of the film he was thinking of, an American falling in love with an Indian girl. The story will be that of two people from different cultures who fall in love with each other. Yash Raj Films’ official Instagram account confirmed the news and captioned the post, “#AdityaChopra to mark Broadway directorial debut as he prepares to helm #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge again after 26 years Titled Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical, it opens on Broadway in 2022 and is produced by #YashRajFilms A stellar creative team of Indian and American artists come together. Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde, Mean Girls), Laurence Oliver winner Award Writes the Lyrics! Vishal Dadlani & Shekhar Ravjiani are music composers. Tony & Emmy winner Rob Ashford (Frozen, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Boys from Syracuse) will choreograph with associate choreographer Shruti Merchant. Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge) !, Hairspray Live !, 33 Variations), winner of an Emmy and a Tony Award, is on Scenic Design and also features Tony, Grammy and Bill Sherman (In The Heights, Sesame Street, Hamilton), laur received an Emmy Award, in Music Supervision. A global casting search is starting shortly for this big budget musical. The musical will be ready for audiences by September 2022 and its world premiere will be in San Diego.

