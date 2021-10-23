Alec Baldwin was told gun in fatal shootout on set was safe, officials say

SANTA FE On a ranch in northern New Mexico, where poplars and dusty foothills have been the backdrop to westerns since the 1950s, Alec Baldwin was making a new movie Thursday afternoon when his character, an out-of-the-world law, needed a gun.

An assistant director seized one of the three accessory pistols the gunsmith had set up outside on a gray cart, handed it to Mr. Baldwin and, according to an affidavit signed by Detective Joel Cano from the office of the Santa Fe County Sheriff, yelled Cold Gun! which was supposed to indicate that the weapon did not contain any actual bullet.

When Mr Baldwin fired, law enforcement officials said, he punched and killed the cinematographer and injured his director and raised new questions about gun safety on film sets.

The deputy warden was unaware that live ammunition was in the propeller pistol when he handed it to Mr. Baldwin, according to the affidavit, which was made in connection with a search warrant application. The affidavit did not specify what type of ammunition the gun was loaded with.