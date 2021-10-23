Vin Diesel accompanies actor and close friend Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle to her wedding





Meadow Walker, the 22-year-old daughter of “Fast and Furious” star Paul Walker, got married earlier this month – and co-star and close friend of her father, Vin Diesel, joined her. in the driveway. Walker married actor Louis Thornton-Allan in the Dominican Republic several weeks ago, she said Vogue in an interview published on Friday. She also commemorated the occasion in an Instagram post, which included a photo of Diesel walking her down the aisle. The wedding was a “very intimate celebration” on the beach and ended with “a dance in the sand” and a “wonderful fireworks display,” Walker told Vogue. “The pandemic has had an impact on our plans,” she said. “Louis’ family were unable to attend. A lot of close friends we consider family were also unable to attend due to travel restrictions.” Video clips from the wedding also show Diesel and Meadow preparing to walk down the aisle, as well as Diesel helping the newlyweds get into a car to take pictures. Walker’s father, actor Paul walker, died in November 2013. The 40-year-old was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles. By the time authorities arrived at the scene, the car was on fire and the two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. After her father’s death, Meadow Walker founded and is currently president of the Paul Walker Foundation, which seeks to help protect oceans and wildlife. She also maintained a close relationship with her father’s former co-star. On November 24, 2019, Diesel posted a photo of Meadow on Instagram on her 21st birthday, saying, “I could tell I’m so proud of the person you are becoming … but the truth is I’ve always been proud of you. I love you kid.” Following



Li cohen Li Cohen is a social media producer and trending reporter for CBS News, focusing on social justice issues.

