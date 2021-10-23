Entertainment
Sukesh Chandrashekhar was dating Jacqueline Fernandez, says the crook’s lawyer; the actor denies
Jacqueline Fernandez has denied claims by Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s lawyer that the actor was dating the scammer who is also the main accused in a Rs 200 crore extortion case.
Jacqueline Fernandez archive photo | PTI
In a sensational turn of events, con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s attorney claimed that movie actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh are dating.
Anant Malik, the attorney representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar told media on Saturday: “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, they come straight from the horse’s mouth.”
Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for actor Jacqueline Fernandez released a statement on Saturday saying: “Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify as a witness by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and in the future will also cooperate fully with the agency in investigations.
“Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about her relationship with the couple involved,” the statement added.
READ: ‘I gave Nora Fatehi a car,’ says con artist Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Asked about actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, Anant Malik said: “Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but was offered a BMW car.”
According to Sukesh’s lawyer, “they (Nora and Jacqueline) are the ultimate beneficiaries, which is why they are called upon to be questioned.”
On Saturday, all the defendants, including Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul, were taken into judicial custody by a Delhi court.
Previously, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were faced face to face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Sources claim that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used the proceeds of extortion to send expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.
In a statement, Nora Fatehi said she was a victim and decided to help investigators as a witness in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar.
Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting 200 crore rupees in a year from the wife of a businessman for fraudulent calls while he was incarcerated in a Delhi prison.
Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources
2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/conman-sukesh-chandrashekhar-jacqueline-fernandez-dating-claims-lawyer-1868529-2021-10-23
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]