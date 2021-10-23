Sukesh Chandrashekhar was dating Jacqueline Fernandez, says the crook’s lawyer; the actor denies

In a sensational turn of events, con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s attorney claimed that movie actor Jacqueline Fernandez and Sukesh are dating.

Anant Malik, the attorney representing Sukesh Chandrashekhar told media on Saturday: “Jacqueline and Sukesh were dating, these are my instructions, they come straight from the horse’s mouth.”

Responding to the claims, a spokesperson for actor Jacqueline Fernandez released a statement on Saturday saying: “Jacqueline Fernandez is called to testify as a witness by the ED. She duly recorded her statements and in the future will also cooperate fully with the agency in investigations.

“Jacqueline also categorically denies the alleged defamatory statements made about her relationship with the couple involved,” the statement added.

Asked about actress and dancer Nora Fatehi, Anant Malik said: “Nora Fatehi claims to be a victim but was offered a BMW car.”

According to Sukesh’s lawyer, “they (Nora and Jacqueline) are the ultimate beneficiaries, which is why they are called upon to be questioned.”

On Saturday, all the defendants, including Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife Leena Maria Paul, were taken into judicial custody by a Delhi court.

Previously, Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez were faced face to face with Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Sources claim that Sukesh Chandrashekhar used the proceeds of extortion to send expensive gifts to Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez.

In a statement, Nora Fatehi said she was a victim and decided to help investigators as a witness in the case against Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting 200 crore rupees in a year from the wife of a businessman for fraudulent calls while he was incarcerated in a Delhi prison.