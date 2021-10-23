Satish Maneshinde, Bollywood’s favorite lawyer

After Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt got into trouble over possession of an AK-47 that was part of the shipment that landed before the serial explosions of March 12, 1993, he was initially portrayed by legendary lawyer from high level Ram Jethmalani.

However, when Ram Sahab left the case, the late Shiv Sena supremo, Balasaheb Thackeray, suggested aspiring lawyer Satish Maneshinde’s name to his dear friend and actor-politician Sunil Dutt. Formerly Jethmalani’s replacement and extremely hardworking, Maneshinde took over the case of Sanjay Dutt.

He secured bail for him, acquitted him of terrorism charges in the TADA case and conspiracy behind the serial explosions, although the actor served a five-year prison sentence for keeping a gun from Kalashnikov assault under the gun law.

The case put Satish Maneshinde in international limelight. Slowly he became one of the most favorite lawyers in Bollywood, having represented Salman Khan. Now he represents Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan who is involved in a party case and alleged drug seizure aboard the Cordelia cruise ship.

For Maneshinde, the only shortcut to success is hard work. And that’s what he tells his juniors and law students. Maneshinde comes from a modest family from Bijapur (now Vijayapura) in Karnataka and is a proud Ajeet.

He studied at the Sainik school in Bijapur, where all the students are called Ajeets. Later, he studied law at Karnatak University in Dharwad, where he obtained the third position.

After landing in Mumbai and then Bombay in the early 80’s he met Jethmalani and found the courage to ask him to take him on as his understudy, a big break for him and rest is hard work.

Satish is an Ajeet pucca, he was a good student and a hard worker. He comes from a humble background and has always been a confident man, says one of his friends from Mumbai, who was his junior at Sainik School.

In fact, Maneshindes’ teammate is the late Colonel MB Ravindranath, who commanded the 2 Rajputana Rifles battalions of the Indian army which succeeded in capturing the strategic heights of Tololing, Point 4590 and Black Rock in the dominating Drass sector. the Srinagar-Led road which changed the course of the Kargil conflict. I missed the NDA and Satish too … I started working as an engineer and Satish joined the law … He was never shot, never looked back but never forgot its roots, said the classmate wishing to remain anonymous.

What I am today is thanks to my school education, Maneshinde often says proudly in formal and informal gatherings.

When he arrived in Mumbai he had a dream but today he has a name.

I had known Maneshinde since I started covering the serial explosions trial in Mumbai. On Balasaheb’s advice, the late Sunil Dutt handed him the file of his son Sanjay Dutt, recalls veteran legal journalist Sunil Shivdasani, who now spends time between Mumbai and Bangalore.

According to him, Maneshinde is methodical, strategic and a good planner. He handled the (Sanjay Dutt) case very well after Jethmalani withdrew from the case, he says. Either way, when he stands up to address the court, he is very articulate, very brief and to the point in his arguments and legally very clear, says Shivdasani. In fact, Sanjay Dutt was very comfortable with Maneshinde and the actor often referred to him as sir or uncle … he has a knack for making his clients feel right at home, he said. .

In fact, even before the serial explosions case, he helped Jethmalani in the AR Antulay case, says a journalist turned public relations professional who is now involved in environmental and nature initiatives. .

Maneshinde represented Salman Khan in the blackbuck poaching case.

In 2020, following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maneshinde defended the late resident partner of actors Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik who were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drug case. He secured a bond for the brother-sister duo.

After the mob lynching case in Palghar, the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Uddhav Thackeray appointed him special prosecutor (SPP) in this case.

Maneshinde has dealt with the case of the disproportionate assets of dating specialist Daya Nayaks, the match-fixing scandal of Shobhan Mehta and the underworld wife Chota Rajans, Sujata Nikhalje, in an organized crime case.

He also represented the Adarsh ​​construction company.

Maneshinde may be a famous lawyer, legal scholar, and highly paid lawyer, but to his friends he’s just Satish and his love for fish continues.