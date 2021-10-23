Cinemas have finally reopened, but are audiences ready? Here is what the actors have to say | Bollywood

It’s raining movies on the big screen in Bollywood as the release schedule has received a much needed boost after theaters reopened in Maharashtra from October 22. With several movies waiting to be released, we ask actors how excited they are to start watching movies on the big screen again as an audience, and whether audiences are totally ready to get back into the habit of watching movies in them. rooms.

Of course, positive Bahut cinemas hai ki khul rahi hai waapis itself. As to what happens to the business, when theaters start operating everywhere, then we’ll see how it turns out. I can’t wait to watch movies for sure.

The last movie I watched in the cinema was my movie Jai Mummy Di which was released on January 17, 2020 and it has been a while since I last set foot in a movie theater. Watching movies in the theater is a ritual that my mom and I have had for years. I want to go to the movies with a pot of popcorn. However, we will all have to do it with all due care.

Siddhanth’s film Kapoors Chehre is released in theaters.

People are still confused about going to the movies. We love that cinemas reopen and people are doubly vaccinated. It will be a challenge to bring people back to the movies. Maybe after a year and a half. It’s a bad pandemic, people have mental issues, honestly for me I go to the movies and not everything makes sense to me right now because we have to get our act together and get vaccinated first,

Oh yeah, I don’t want to go to the movies and watch one of those movies. I am very happy that the rooms are back because the magic of the rooms is in the rooms. There’s no denying what this screen and celluloid do to a movie, it’s something people will experience and it’s unmatched.

Cinemas have been ruling g for years now, you can’t just undo it. Movie experience cannot match OTT. Big-ticket movies will captivate and draw audiences to theaters. It may take a little while but it will happen. I am optimistic. If people are really interested in a movie, they’ll watch it and me too.