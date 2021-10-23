Strange Events: Seattle-area Halloween Activities for Adventurous Adults

So haunted houses aren’t really your thing and you always cry that “This is the big pumpkin, Charlie Brown” is no longer showing on KOMO TV, but you want to do more than just hand out candy to treats. This year?! We got you. We’ve put together a list of scary things to do with friends that is far from the usual – from zombie dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”, watching some of the best home-made shorts that fit the season, and so much more.

October 22-31

Unexpected Productions / 1428 Post Alley, Seattle

While it might not be the most terrifying thing you can do this time of year, Unexpected productions the presentation of “Campfire Ghost Stories” may well be the most enjoyable. This improvisation team has been presenting this show for ten years now – without two identical presentations! These pros bring mundane real-life mishaps (like losing a car in a supermarket parking lot or arguing with your boss) a new narrative with frightening suggestions from the audience.

October 22 and 23

Renton Civic Theater / 507 S. 3rd St., Renton

While not everyone’s cup of tea, those who are fans of horror movies, “Evil Dead”, “Evil Dead 2” or “Army of Darkness” might be interested in the experience of Last. Chance Production of “Evil Dead the Musical”. Promising to be “disarming of humor,” it mixes elements from all three films into one giant mess. How messy? You can choose tickets in the “Splatter Zone” or the “Non Splatter Zone”. Featuring zombies, blood, chainsaws and singing, it’s a show you won’t soon forget. Don’t even think about bringing the kids.

23 october

High Dive Lounge / 513 N. 36th St., Seattle

What started as choreography for a Michael Jackson ‘Thriller’ mashup and Bollywood wedding song is now kind of a PNW Halloween tradition, says Bollywood Dreams Entertainment celebrating ten years of the dance party fun and unusual for Halloween. Held at the High Drive Lounge, this event will be hosted by DJ Prashant and DJ Lakshay with some special artists. Get ready to take part in the costume contest, then “the smart crowd” with the gang at midnight to play – what else? “Polar!” (Learn all the moves here before you leave.)

October 29 & 30

WAMU Theater / 800 Occidental Ave. S.

This adult Halloween party is a two-night evening featuring “spooky sights and crackling sounds that will shock, amaze, enchant and amaze you” with three themed “realms” to explore. Each place offers musical talent and audiovisual deception. Dance among skeletons, ghouls, goblins and other spooky characters from early evening until midnight. Over 20 acts every night, food and drink stalls all over the neighborhood as well as a few bars. Free water filling stations and lockers are also provided.

October 29 & 30

Egyptian Theater / 805 E. Pine St., Seattle

For the second annual Slay Film Fest, a number of filmmakers from Seattle and Portland were invited to create their own homemade horror shorts (eight minutes shorter) featuring the things that scared them the most last year from classic ghost and slasher stories. films with dystopian cults and political nightmares. “We know that life can be scarier than fiction, so let’s purge our fears together,” organizers say. Two screenings will be presented at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each evening and hosted by the old witch “Seattle’s Horror Queen Supreme”.

October 30

Haven Show Bar & Lounge / 16300 Mill Creek Blvd. # P1, Mill Creek

Celebrating its third annual event, Creeptacular boasts of being the “coolest Halloween costume party in the north.” Unlike other parties, costumes here are required for the night, but it will be worth the pampering as $ 1,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to the scariest, sexiest, and best costume wearers. DJ. Mouse.Wayne will run the hits all night long, and more surprises are on the way. Check this out if you need some inspiration on what to wear.

October 30

Normandy Park Towne Center / 19803 1st Ave. S., Normandy Park

A classic among veteran zombies, Thrill the World 2021 is a fun day of activities including a group dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” with the rest of the world, costume contest, scavenger hunt, live music , a beer garden, various vendors, and even a vaccination clinic (unfortunately, it doesn’t work on zombies). The event sponsors promise that you CAN dance. To speed up the registration process, it is recommended that you register online and sign the waiver in advance. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Friends of Normandy Park.

October 30

October 30

Snohomish Town Center

The historic town invites boys and ghouls to its ‘Undead to End Hunger’ event. Proceeds from the eighth annual event will be donated to the Snohomish Community Food Bank. Although the event is free, zombies are encouraged to bring non-perishable food (no brains) as well as cash donations. Starting at 1 p.m., special zombie painters will help get you going with the undead face paint before setting off on your way. Spooky activities will be on hand as well as the Zombie Walk loot.

October 31

Troll Lair / 3940 Fremont Ave. N., Seattle

Even the famous Seattle “troll”, who lives under the George Washing Memorial Bridge in Fremont, has a birthday, and his birthday happens to be Halloween. The festivities of this unique event include musicals and dramatic performances about trolls, comedy and variety shows, performances telling folk tales and Greek myths, live music, dancers and more. Then, when it’s over, it’s not really over as those in costume will revel in the streets with a local band for the annual “Haunt of Fremont”.